Skip to main content
Lightning Network May Have A Channel Jamming Problem
Marty's Bent

Lightning Network May Have A Channel Jamming Problem

Developers are working out ways to brainstorm potential problems and test their solutions for certain shortcomings of the Lightning Network.

Developers are working out ways to brainstorm potential problems and test their solutions for certain shortcomings of the Lightning Network.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1253: “Channel jamming research you should read.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

Developers are working out ways to brainstorm potential problems and test their solutions for certain shortcomings of the Lightning Network.

Channel jamming makes forwarding payments near impossible

Developers are working out ways to brainstorm potential problems and test their solutions for certain shortcomings of the Lightning Network.

from Antoine Riard and Gleb Naumenko

Here's a great website from Antoine Riard and Gleb Naumenko that breaks down the channel jamming problem on the Lightning Network. I highly recommend you freaks check it out if you want to get a better understanding of one of the bigger attack vectors of the Lightning Network and how developers are thinking about it. In short, a channel jamming attack is a denial-of-service attack that allows a nefarious actor or actors to prevent routing nodes from forwarding payments within a channel. Increasing the amount of failed payments and reducing the reliability of the lightning network overall in the process. Not ideal, but totally possible at the moment.

This may not make you feel great, but it is the reality we find ourselves in today. While many see incredible promise in the Lightning Network, myself included, it is also important that we be upfront with its shortcomings so that we can attempt to fix them as we build out the network. Trying to pretend they don't exist won't be beneficial in the long run. This is why we're extremely fortunate that smart individuals like Riard and Naumenko, among many others, are out there doing very important research, brainstorming and testing to discover ways these problems can be solved.

On this site you'll be able to read into some of the proposed solutions that exist for the channel jamming problem, which include changing the channel structure by using a tree of commitments, actively defending against an attack as it's happening by opening other channels (doesn't seem ideal), and the concept of bucketing different slots across small and large denomination of sats, isolating channels of a particular size. It doesn't seem like there's consensus on whether or not any of these solutions are ideal or practical at scale. However, this website is a great jumping off point to stoke conversation among developers and users alike who would like to solve this problem. More awareness leads to more minds thinking about these problems and that's a good thing in the long run.

Kudos to Riard, Naumenko and every other developer working to solve these problems. The work that they are doing is very important and could prove to make humanity more free and the world a better place in our lifetime.

Onward!

Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography top photo.
Technical

Solving For Jamming Attacks On The Lightning Network

By Marty Bent
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network top photo.
Technical

A Neural Network Is Developing Between Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes

By Marty Bent
Digital assets - Tether Updates Website
Technical

Will Tether Migrate To The Bitcoin Blockchain With Advances In The Lightning Network?

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Payments - Lightning Loop Lets Users Empty Lightning Channels Without Closing Them
Technical

Lightning Loop Lets Users Empty Lightning Channels Without Closing Them

By Colin Harper
Technical - Understanding the Lightning Network
Technical

Understanding the Lightning Network, Part 3: Completing the Puzzle and Closing the Channel

By Aaron van Wirdum
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography top photo.
Culture

Two Different Ideas Of The Lightning Network

By Shinobi
A developer and an entrepreneur hope to bring community-based custody for Bitcoin to billions of people around the world through Fedimints. Top photo.
Technical

Lightning Network’s Advantages As Payment Technology

By Yuya Ogawa
Opinion
With TVL At All-Time Highs, The Lightning Network’s Time Has Come
Technical

A Few Ways We Can Upgrade Lightning Network Payment Routing

By Shinobi
Opinion
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Channel Capacity Hits Another All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Technical - Understanding the Lightning Network
Technical

Understanding the Lightning Network, Part 1: Building a Bidirectional Bitcoin Payment Channel

By Aaron van Wirdum
Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino talks about the challenges and expectations for the exchange’s recent integration of Lightning Network deposits and withdrawals.
Technical

Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Is Not Private, Yet

By Namcios
News
Technical - The History of Lightning: From Brainstorm to Beta
Technical

The History of Lightning: From Brainstorm to Beta

By Aaron van Wirdum
Lightning Labs has launched Lightning Pool, a marketplace for Lightning Network channel liquidity and, perhaps, the advent of LiFi.
Technical

Lightning Labs Releases Channel Liquidity Marketplace

By Peter Chawaga
Van Wirdum Sjorsnado
Technical

Discussing Lightning Network Routing

By Bitcoin Magazine
Adoption & community - Progress Report: Lightning Network Surpasses $1M BTC Capacity
Culture

Progress Report: Lightning Network Surpasses $1M BTC Capacity, 4,000 Nodes

By Landon Manning