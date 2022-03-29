Skip to main content
The Challenges With Fully Syncing Old Versions Of Bitcoin Core
Podcast

The Challenges With Fully Syncing Old Versions Of Bitcoin Core

Improvements in Bitcoin Core have led to an increase in the speed at which a Bitcoin node can fully sync and process all the data being added to the blockchain.

Improvements in Bitcoin Core have led to an increase in the speed at which a Bitcoin node can fully sync and process all the data being added to the blockchain.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss research done by CasaHODL co-founder and CTO, Jameson Lopp, as well as Provoost himself on syncing old Bitcoin nodes.

Whenever a new Bitcoin node comes online, it must first sync with the rest of the Bitcoin network. It needs to download and verify the entire blockchain up until the most recent block in order to be up to date on the state of bitcoin ownership. This can take quite a while, however, and should take longer over time as the blockchain keeps growing. To offset this and to improve user experience more generally, Bitcoin Core developers seek to improve performance of the Bitcoin Core code so that newer releases sync faster than their predecessors.

In the episode, van Widrum and Provoost outline the performance improvements of Bitcoin Core clients over time, as analyzed most recently in two blog posts by Lopp. The first post explains how the performance of different Bitcoin Core implementations have evolved in relation to the speed at which they sync to the chain tip. The second post covers older versions of Bitcoin Core and all the complexities of running an older implementation of the protocol.

Van Wirdum and Provoost first explain why some very old Bitcoin clients have trouble syncing to the current state of the blockchain at all, pointing out some bugs in the early software, as well as issues relating to dependencies and the challenge of using such old clients today. Provoost then goes on to sum up some of the most important performance improvements that have been included in new Bitcoin Core releases over time.

As Taproot, the latest consensus protocol change, approaches activation, Bitcoin developers are asking how exactly the network should be upgraded.
Technical

Should The Bitcoin Soft Fork Be Buried?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 25, 2022
Podcast
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 Release: Here’s What’s New
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 Release: Here’s What’s New

By Ellie FrostMay 2, 2019
Sjorsnado Album Cover
Technical

Discussing Bitcoin Core 0.21.0

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 22, 2021
01-BitcoinExplained_thumbnail
Technical

Bitcoin Core 22.0 Explained

By Bitcoin MagazineSep 13, 2021
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.19.0 Released: Here’s What’s New

By Aaron van WirdumNov 24, 2019
Bitcoin Core 0.21.0 introduces new features, performance improvements and takes big steps toward the Schnorr and Taproot protocol upgrade.
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.21.0 Released: What’s New

By Aaron van WirdumJan 14, 2021
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New

By Aaron van WirdumOct 3, 2018
Blockchain - What Are the Use Cases for Private Blockchains? The Experts Weigh In
Technical

Explaining How Compact Blocks Can Make Bitcoin More Efficient

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 3, 2022
Bitcoin Core
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.20.0 Released: What’s New

By Aaron van WirdumJun 3, 2020
thumb2-01
Technical

Infographic: Who Has Funded Bitcoin Core Development?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 18, 2020
With Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) now active on Bitcoin’s mainnet, the potential for smart contract functionality is massive.
Technical

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 14, 2022
Podcast
Van Wirdum Sjorsnado (15)
Technical

The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado: Bitcoin Core 0.21 Supports Tor V3

By Bitcoin MagazineOct 16, 2020
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.16.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Technical

Speedy Trial Has Been Merged Into Bitcoin Core, Potentially Setting Path To Taproot Activation

By Peter ChawagaApr 15, 2021
Guix, a tool for developers that could replace Gitian, will make Bitcoin Core development more trustless.
Technical

Guix Makes Bitcoin Core Development More Trustless

By Vlad CosteaAug 14, 2019
Technical - Taproot Is Coming: What It Is
Technical

Bitcoin Core 0.21.1 Released With Taproot Activation Code

By NamciosMay 3, 2021