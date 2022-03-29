How Bitcoin Wins The Culture Wars In The Fight For Family Values

Listen To The Episode:

Calvin Robinson joined the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” to discuss how to solve the growing inequalities in society and how the proliferation of social media has led to an erosion of family values.

When asked how to alleviate some of the ever-growing inequalities in society, Robinson suggested he’d cut taxes and, instead, charge a value added tax (VAT). He would cut national insurance and enable people to keep more of the money they earn. Most importantly, Robinson suggests separating the state from the banking system.

Robinson says, “The Bank of England is promoting the idea of a centralized digital currency that it has control over. I think that’s the most dangerous idea that we’ve ever heard because, of course, that will lead to a social credit system that will lead to being able to only spend your money in the right ways on the right things at the right times.”

The group goes on to discuss potential regulations that might inhibit society from exploring Bitcoin’s full potential. Robinson posits, “I think we’re going to see more and more limitations and restrictions put in place over the next few years as governments discover that this could potentially lose them control over the financial system. So we need to move quickly and make sure that this spreads as rapidly as it possibly can.” He suggests consumers and retailers adopt Bitcoin in order for it not to be such a niche market and to become more mainstream.

Following up their discussion on Bitcoin, Robinson guides the conversation into social media and the devolvement of family values. He discusses the implications of a Chinese-controlled platform, TikTok. Robinson claims that TikTok in China is limited to wholesome videos about family life and being a good citizen, whereas the American version includes questionable content that degrades Christian values, specifically around gender identity. He says, “It’s so that what used to be objective is now subjective. What used to be truth is now your own personal truth. You can define reality around you and it’s destroying family values.”

In conclusion, when discussing how young adults in previous generations went to war (and current ones in Ukraine), the host, Q, says, “I, unfortunately, think that our generation is going to be doing that with the financial markets. We are going to, as an entire world, have to stand up against the [World Economic Forum] WEF, we’re going to have to stand up against the [International Monetary Fund] IMF and we’re going to have to stand up against the fiat system that’s been created.”