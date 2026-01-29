Russia is preparing to introduce its first comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto like Bitcoin, with lawmakers aiming to finalize the draft for a parliamentary vote by the end of June, according to local media reports.

Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said that the long-anticipated rules could be approved as early as this summer.

If passed, the framework would formally take effect one year later, opening regulated bitcoin and crypto trading to both qualified and non-qualified investors beginning July 1, 2027.

Under the proposed regime, retail investors would be allowed to participate in the crypto market, though with significant restrictions.

State news agency TASS previously reported that non-qualified traders would be capped at annual purchases of 300,000 rubles (roughly $3,900) and would only be permitted to buy a limited set of what regulators deem the “most liquid” cryptocurrencies.

Professional and qualified investors, by contrast, would be allowed to trade cryptocurrencies in unlimited amounts, with the exception of privacy-focused tokens such as Monero and Zcash. Russian authorities have repeatedly cited concerns over anonymity and compliance with anti-money laundering standards as the rationale for excluding such assets.

‘Bitcoin will definitely be included’

Alexandra Fedotova, a lawyer at Moscow-based firm White Stone, said the Central Bank of Russia is expected to compile a shortlist of approved cryptocurrencies for retail trading.

“Most likely, the Central Bank will compile a list of the top five to ten most traded cryptocurrencies on major exchanges,” Fedotova said in comments reported by local media. “Bitcoin and ether will definitely be included. Possibly SOL or TON will be added, given their popularity in our country. Everything else will be only for qualified investors.”

The framework would also permit Russian residents to purchase bitcoin abroad using foreign accounts and transfer those assets back to domestic platforms, provided the transactions are reported to tax authorities.

Stablecoins are expected to receive separate treatment under the law. Fedotova said regulators are likely to classify dollar-pegged tokens as instruments for cross-border economic activity, potentially clarifying their legal use in international settlements while maintaining existing domestic restrictions.

Beyond trading, the draft legislation seeks to establish formal rules governing the issuance, bitcoin and crypto mining, and circulation of digital assets. At the same time, it would reaffirm Russia’s long-standing ban on using cryptocurrencies for domestic payments, a position the central bank has consistently defended despite gradually softening its stance on crypto trading.

Aksakov said additional legislation is planned to define enforcement measures, including administrative, financial, and potentially criminal liability for illegal activity in the crypto sector. Penalties for unlawful operations by intermediaries are expected to mirror those applied to illegal banking activity.

Existing licensed exchanges and brokers would be allowed to continue operating under the new regime, while platforms and custodial services currently operating in a legal gray area would be required to obtain new licenses tailored to their specific activities.