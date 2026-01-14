Russia is moving closer to opening its crypto market to everyday investors, as lawmakers prepare legislation that would remove digital assets from a special regulatory category and allow broader, though still capped, retail participation.

Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Financial Markets, said a draft bill is ready for consideration during the spring parliamentary session.

The proposal would effectively normalize cryptocurrency within Russia’s financial system, signaling a shift toward treating digital assets as part of “everyday finance” rather than an exceptional or experimental instrument, according to local media outlet TASS.

Under the expected framework, non-qualified investors — individuals who do not meet Russia’s professional or high-net-worth criteria — would be permitted to buy cryptocurrency up to a limit of 300,000 rubles, roughly $3,800.

The legislation would remove crypto from a special financial regulation regime that has historically constrained their use.

Supporters argue this change would help integrate digital assets more deeply into the economy, making crypto ownership and transactions increasingly “commonplace” for Russian citizens.

While the bill does not signal a fully liberalized market, it marks a notable evolution in Russia’s stance after years of tight controls and skepticism from financial authorities.

Crypto’s use in cross-border transactions

Beyond domestic trading, the bill is also designed with international considerations in mind. Lawmakers expect the new framework to support the use of cryptocurrencies in cross-border settlements and to enable the issuance of tokens in Russia that could be placed on foreign markets.

Such mechanisms are seen as particularly relevant as the country continues to explore alternatives to traditional financial rails for international trade.

The move aligns with a broader, carefully calibrated approach from Russian regulators. In recent months, policymakers have emphasized the need to balance innovation with risk management, especially when it comes to retail investors.

The Bank of Russia has previously warned that unrestricted access could pose systemic risks, calling broad retail participation a “drastic step” if introduced without safeguards.

In December, the central bank proposed a model that would allow non-qualified investors to trade crypto only after passing a risk-awareness test, while maintaining bans on anonymous and privacy-focused digital assets.

Around the same time, the Finance Ministry signaled it was working with the central bank on a coordinated policy that would permit retail access within clearly defined thresholds.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that limits on transaction sizes and investment volumes are essential to preventing excessive speculation and protecting households.

The proposed 300,000-ruble cap reflects that philosophy, offering exposure without opening the door to large-scale retail risk.