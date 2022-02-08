Skip to main content
Wells Fargo Says It Is Not Too Late to Buy Bitcoin
News

Wells Fargo Says It Is Not Too Late to Buy Bitcoin

The banking giant said Bitcoin is nearing a “hyper-adoption phase” similar to the internet in the mid-to-late 1990s.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The banking giant said Bitcoin is nearing a “hyper-adoption phase” similar to the internet in the mid-to-late 1990s.

It is not too late to invest in bitcoin, said multinational financial services giant Wells Fargo in a Monday report, drawing parallels between the adoption rates of the internet in the 1990s and that of cryptocurrencies today.

Wells Fargo’s global investment strategy team explained in the report that Bitcoin’s over 200% annualized gains since its first transaction in 2010 often lead some investors to think that it may be too late to join the party. However, the big bank disagrees.

“We understand the ‘too late to invest’ argument but do not subscribe to it,” the report said, explaining that similar to the internet in the mid-to-late-1990s, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies “could soon exit the early adoption phase and enter an inflection point of hyper-adoption.”

Moreover, Wells Fargo believes that Bitcoin’s adoption rate will be even faster than that of the internet because “each new digital invention rides the coattails of the digital infrastructure already built,” as evidenced by the steeper rise in smartphone adoption.

Technology S curves. Source: Wells Fargo.

Technology S curves. Source: Wells Fargo.


“We expect that cryptocurrencies eventually will follow an accelerated adoption path similar to recent digital inventions,” the report said.

Internet usage history versus cryptocurrency users. Source: Wells Fargo.

Internet usage history versus cryptocurrency users. Source: Wells Fargo.

“It appears that cryptocurrency use today may even be a little ahead of the mid-to-late 1990s internet,” Wells Fargo said, referring to the chart above. “Precise numbers aside, there is no doubt that global cryptocurrency adoption is rising and could soon hit a hyper-inflection point.”

The report said a steeper S-curve for Bitcoin might be fueled in part by greater regulatory clarity as legal frameworks that have begun being drawn solidify the digital currency as an investable asset for many high-net-worth individuals that have been unwilling to make an allocation.

However, Wells Fargo suggests that investors obtain bitcoin exposure through private placements by professional asset managers rather than buying the digital currency directly from an exchange, arguing that “the technology is complex.”

Buying bitcoin isn’t as complicated as it used to be as intuitive developments get built around the world. In the U.S., for instance, users can buy BTC directly from Cash App, the popular financial services application by Block, and withdraw to a bitcoin wallet of their choice. Even though there is a learning curve with self-custodying bitcoin, the positives outweigh the negatives in the long run since it is the only way to benefit from Bitcoin’s value proposition of complete financial freedom.

While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Philippine Bank to Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

Jan 20, 2022
News
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin At $100,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance

Sep 3, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

Wells Fargo Now Offers Bitcoin Exposure To Wealthy Clients

Aug 2, 2021
5df009bbfd9db24461766b67
Markets

Bitcoin Is The Best Form Of Money, Says Morgan Creek Capital CEO

Oct 14, 2021
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Report: Bitcoin Adoption In Africa Grows 1,200% In One Year

Sep 14, 2021
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

Jan 19, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

Jan 28, 2022
News
Bitcoin taxes
Markets

The Taxman Is After Your Bitcoin: Harvest Your Losses Before It's Too Late

Dec 31, 2019
Expanding The Network of Bitcoin ATM
Markets

Have I Already Missed My Time To Buy Bitcoin?

Jan 18, 2021
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

Feb 3, 2022
News
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Hits $45,000, Is The Next Bull Run Beginning?

Aug 9, 2021
Following frustrated attempts from regulators around a bitcoin ETF, VanEck and SolidX are opting for a trial run with institutional investors.
Business

Wells Fargo Will Offer Actively-Managed Cryptocurrency Product

May 19, 2021
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Markets

Putin: Russia Has ‘Advantages’ In Bitcoin Mining

Jan 26, 2022
News
metaimage (1)
Business

This App Lets You Buy Bitcoin Whenever Peter Schiff Tweets

Dec 23, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News