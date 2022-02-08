Skip to main content
Investor Focus Misdirects Fidelity ‘Bitcoin First’ Report
Feature

Investor Focus Misdirects Fidelity ‘Bitcoin First’ Report

A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential.

A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential.

On January 18, financial services giant Fidelity published “Bitcoin First: Why Investors Need To Consider Bitcoin Separately From Digital Assets,” written by Director Of Research Chris Kuiper and Research Analyst Jack Neureuter.

For many in the space, institutional recognition of bitcoin being a separate entity from what is commonly referred to as “crypto” was seen as a net-positive for Bitcoin. Fidelity should be commended for this recognition, and its attempt at due diligence to understand bitcoin as a digital asset in its own class. However, this report shows that institutional education still has a long way to go.

‘Which One?’

The paper opens with the dilemma of choosing which digital assets to invest in:

“Once investors have decided to invest in digital assets, the next question becomes, ‘Which one?’”

With the aptly chosen title of the report, Fidelity presents an articulated outline to guide its investors on a path of digital scarcity. Among the outline, Fidelity makes the following points:

-“Bitcoin is best understood as a monetary good, and one of the primary investment theses for bitcoin is as the store of value asset in an increasingly digital world.
-Bitcoin is fundamentally different from any other digital asset.
-There is not necessarily mutual exclusivity between the success of the Bitcoin network and all other digital asset networks.
-Other non-bitcoin projects should be evaluated from a different perspective than bitcoin.
-Bitcoin should be considered an entry point for traditional allocators looking to gain exposure to digital assets.
-Investors should hold two distinctly separate frameworks for considering investment in this digital asset ecosystem.”

After defining the outline, Fidelity moves to the first point: defining bitcoin as a monetary good.

What Is Bitcoin?

Fidelity discerns the difference between Bitcoin, the network, and bitcoin, the asset, commonly represented through capitalization of the “B” when referring to the network. Then, the authors begin to discuss bitcoin as a monetary good and as a network.

They discuss, on page five, how bitcoin has a (roughly) 1.8% calculable inflation rate that is inherently finite, and tied to a fixed amount of 21 million coins. This programmatic issuance ensures the first and only manifestation of digital scarcity that has ever existed as it relates to monetary goods — this scarcity drives the value of bitcoin in a way that cannot be replicated. Why can it not be replicated?

“Because Bitcoin is currently the most decentralized and secure monetary network (relative to all other digital assets), a newer blockchain network and digital asset that tries to improve upon bitcoin as a monetary good will necessarily have to differentiate itself by sacrificing one or both of these properties,” as the Fidelity report explains.

Fidelity, paraphrasing Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, reports that this is in part due to the understanding that a database “can only deliver on two of three guarantees at one time: decentralization, security, or scalability.” This requires a sacrifice in order to attempt the replacement of Bitcoin which ultimately guarantees its failure.

When referencing the success and endurance of the network's capacity to prevail against unforeseen obstacles, they provided a list of events in Bitcoin’s history that Fidelity views as negative, which were ultimately overcome. Here is the list:

A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential.

Source

Some of these events were actually net positives for Bitcoin, not negatives.

First, the anonymous creator was necessary to the success of the network. Having no target, no political associations, no beliefs attached to the protocol, are what allowed it to become an opt-out form of money that gives sovereignty of money back to the individual. A leader or creator assigns their identity’s system of beliefs upon the network, and Satoshi Nakamoto knew this, which is why they stayed pseudonymous.

Second, the “civil war,” also known in the space as “the blocksize wars,” established a true ethos to a programmatic and decentralized form of money, asserting that the amount of data stored within Bitcoin blocks should remain small enough to allow participation in the network with the relatively easy hosting of nodes, a critical aspect of Bitcoin’s decentralization. This was a proving ground, and vital to the story of Bitcoin, a tale of vision and consensus that would ultimately shape the protocol.

After discussing the “civil war,” the authors of the report move on to discussing hard forks (when consensus of the protocol splits, resulting in the creation of a new token) that were created in the name of scalability. Why does the issue of scalability matter for a digital asset?

Bitcoin Scaling

“Scalability has notably been the Achilles heel of the Bitcoin network as it maximizes decentralization and security, but as a result is the network with one of the slowest transaction throughputs.”

Fidelity

This is not an accurate representation of the Bitcoin network. As Fidelity mentions multiple times in this paper, Bitcoin puts the focus on decentralization and security above all else. This means a slow-moving base layer, which is intentionally slow and not built to scale. Bitcoin was always meant to scale off-chain.

“Off chain” refers to the placement of applications built on top of Bitcoin, utilizing the ledger of Bitcoin for record keeping and use of bitcoin, the currency in ways that do not require every transaction to be processed on the base layer as soon as it happens. The most successful iteration of Layer 2 applications to date is the Lightning Network, which only receives a small paragraph of focus in this paper, which you’ll find below:

A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential.

Source

In the paper, Lightning is mentioned as a passerby in the conversation, yet it has led to El Salvador being able to adopt bitcoin as legal tender because of its capacity to scale at a nation-state level.

To claim scalability is an “Achilles heel” for Bitcoin is to question why gold was not capable of instant settlement on a global scale. The base layer of an asset must move slowly and securely, and systems are meant to be built on top of that base layer.

Now, I’m sure you’re wondering why the text in the above picture was highlighted? After discussing scalability and the iterations of Bitcoin that spawned due to hard forks focused on changing this scalability, the Fidelity report presents a Bitcoin versus Ethereum comparison that discusses smart contracts.

Ethereum Vs. Bitcoin

Below you will find a graphic showing the differences between Ethereum and Bitcoin. Note that in the previous picture referencing Lightning, the report authors stated that this Layer 2 application was “built using smart contract functionality.”

A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential.

Source

In this comparison, the Fidelity authors paint an inaccurate picture of whether the Bitcoin network can host smart contracts. Smart contracts have always been on Bitcoin, they’ve just been more limited than those on other platforms. Typically, protocols like Ethereum use the terminology of “Turing-complete” smart contracts. This means the code can simulate a Turing machine and is considered computationally more expressive, allowing for grander use cases.

Taproot, a protocol upgrade from last year, allows for more expansive use of smart contracts on Bitcoin. It does not enable the use of smart contracts, because smart contracts already existed on Bitcoin. This is a consistent misnomer in understanding Bitcoin, as many people think that smart contracts are not, or were not possible, until Taproot. In actuality, Taproot further expanded existing applications.

It may seem like the intention in highlighting this is to simply show where the Fidelity authors are wrong, but that’s not the case because they got a lot right on this paper, which is primarily focused on institutional adoption. The material of this report can certainly drive the narrative Fidelity wants to achieve.

But let’s go over one last, crucial component necessary to understanding Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Purpose

As mentioned earlier, Fidelity sees the primary reason for creation and technological innovation as a monetary good. As a financial services company, this perspective makes sense, and is demonstrated by the below excerpt:

“The first-mover advantage [of Bitcoin] led to a lack of true competition for bitcoin’s primary use case as a monetary asset and a store of value and creates a drastically different return profile for bitcoin investors.”

The primary use case is not as a monetary asset and it is worth noting that, upon its creation, there was no value to speak of that allowed for a store-of-value use case. Bitcoin’s true primary use case is as a tool for protest. Demonstrating this in the genesis block, the first block mined on Bitcoin, this text is etched in digital stone: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

Bitcoin is a direct response to the financial crisis of 2008 and the inability of our centralized systems to take proper action. Bitcoin is an opt-out monetary good that allows the user to exit the nation-state system and take sovereignty of their own wealth. It is a voice against wrongful and misguided authority and the embodiment of protest.

What Can We Conclude From Fidelity’s Take On Bitcoin?

“Traditional investors typically apply a technology investing framework to bitcoin, leading to the conclusion Bitcoin as a first-mover technology will easily be supplanted by a superior one or have lower returns. However, as we have argued here, bitcoin’s first technological breakthrough was not as a superior payment technology but as a superior form of money.”

Fidelity

In this report, Fidelity got a lot of things right: bitcoin being considered separate from crypto, the Lindy effect showing that Bitcoin grows stronger by the day, the network’s enforceable scarcity as a highlight, why Bitcoin can’t be supplanted, struggles Bitcoin has endured, presenting bitcoin as a starting point for digital portfolios and the risks associated.

It’s clear that Fidelity meant for this report to target institutional buy-in, so it makes sense that it would tailor the narrative to one that entices long-term investment strategies built on the continued success of this new monetary good. But that does not mean that we should not, at all times, be vigilant and purposeful around the proper guidance of what Bitcoin is, and what it is truly capable of.

This is a guest post by Shawn Amick. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away

May 6, 2019
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Markets

Fidelity Survey: 52% Of Institutional Investors Hold Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency

Sep 17, 2021
E6GbASFXIAIuxBG.jfif
Business

Fidelity Approved To Become Canada’s First Institutional Bitcoin Custodian

Nov 17, 2021
Investing - Fidelity Unveils New Institutional-Grade Cryptocurrency Investment Service
Markets

Fidelity Unveils New Institutional-Grade Cryptocurrency Investment Service

Oct 15, 2018
IMG_3193 (1)
Markets

Fidelity Director: $100,000 BTC By 2023, Fails To See Bitcoin Power

Oct 13, 2021
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Industry Events

How Lightning Network, Taproot Growth Signal The Future Of Bitcoin

Jan 29, 2022
Feature
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Markets

Replacing The U.S. Dollar With Bitcoin: Building The Layers Of Bitcoin Architecture

Feb 3, 2022
Feature
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

Aug 10, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News
Investing - Asset Manager Fidelity to Join Blockchain Group IC3
Markets

Asset Manager Fidelity to Join Blockchain Group IC3

Apr 11, 2017
Dark web - New York Makes First Money Laundering Conviction Involving Cryptocurrency
Business

Fidelity Joins Rush For Bitcoin ETFs With New Filing

Mar 25, 2021
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Culture

Replacing The U.S Dollar With Bitcoin: Leaving The Gold Standard

Jan 21, 2022
Feature
Adoption & community - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Custody Service Could Launch This March
Culture

Fidelity’s Bitcoin Custody Service Could Launch This March

Jan 30, 2019
DTRH-surveillance
Markets

As The Fed Outlines CBDC Principles, It Reveals Antithesis To Bitcoin

Feb 1, 2022
Opinion
social
Business

$4.2 Trillion Fidelity Urges SEC To Approve Bitcoin ETF

Sep 15, 2021