Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
US Congressmen Sent SEC Letter Advocating For Spot Bitcoin ETF
Publish date:

US Congressmen Sent SEC Letter Advocating For Spot Bitcoin ETF

In a letter sent to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, two Congressmen articulate why a spot bitcoin ETF should be approved in the U.S.
Author:

In a letter sent to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, two Congressmen articulate why a spot bitcoin ETF should be approved in the U.S.

Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler was sent a letter written by two U.S. Congressmen, Tom Emmer (MN-06) and Darren Soto (FL-09), advocating for the approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) to begin trading in the country.

“We question why, if you are comfortable allowing trading in an ETF based on derivatives contracts, you are not equally or more comfortable allowing trading to commence in ETFs based on spot Bitcoin,” the letter said. “Bitcoin spot ETFs are based directly on the asset, which inherently provides more protection for investors.”

Emmer and Soto argue that spot-based ETFs are more preferred by investors because they can get direct exposure to the asset, unlike the futures ETFs which are based on derivatives. They made a comparison to the gold spot and futures ETF market, proving this claim. The spot-based gold ETF SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has traded over $55.5 billion in the last 15 years, compared to only $50.4 million from the futures gold ETF DB Gold Fund (DGL).

“It is our understanding that previously the SEC chose not to approve a Bitcoin futures ETF or a Bitcoin spot ETF due to concerns about the perceived potential for fraud and manipulation in the Bitcoin markets,” the letter continued. “In fact, the SEC clearly articulated that these concerns could be addressed by demonstrating...that the underlying Bitcoin market is inherently resistant to fraud and manipulation (or that there are other means to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices); or...that a significant amount of trading took place on a regulated market (for instance, if the CME-traded Bitcoin futures market were to become the leading source of price discovery in the Bitcoin market). Please note that neither of these requirements state a preference for Bitcoin spot ETFs or Bitcoin futures ETFs.”

The Congressmen make the case that the pricing index that the bitcoin futures ETFs track, CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR), gets 90.47% of their price data from the following bitcoin exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, and Bitstamp. Highlighting that the concern of any fraud or manipulation in the market would also carry into bitcoin futures ETFs and not just spot bitcoin ETFs.

“For this reason, whether one, both, or none of these requirements has been met, the SEC should no longer have concerns with Bitcoin spot ETFs and should show a similar willingness to permit the trading of Bitcoin spot ETFs,” the letter stated.

There has been no shortage of filings for spot bitcoin ETFs in the United States. However, since the SEC has denied or delayed all of them, alternative spot BTC investment vehicles have emerged, amassing over $40 billion in assets, per the letter. As a result, some of these offerings are currently trading on over-the-counter (OTC) markets at values that naturally differ from their net asset value (NAV). Recently, these products have been trading at a steep discount to their NAV, according to the congressmen.

“Permitting futures-based ETFs while simultaneously continuing to deny spot-based ETFs would further perpetuate these discounts and clearly go against the SEC’s core mission of protecting investors,” the letter said.

21-Days-Ad1-Newsletter-1200x300-v3 copy

Regulation - SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF
Markets

SEC Set To Allow Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Next Week

Oct 15, 2021
Investing - SEC Puts Off Decision on 5 Bitcoin ETFs Till September 2018
Markets

SEC Puts Off Decision on 5 Bitcoin ETFs Till September 2018

Jul 25, 2018
After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

SEC Rejects Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Oct 10, 2019
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image-1920x1080
Markets

A Grayscale Bitcoin Spot ETF Could Be Right Around The Corner

Oct 16, 2021
Investing - VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal
Markets

VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal

Sep 21, 2018
Investing - VanEck
Markets

VanEck, Cboe and SolidX Meet With SEC to Discuss a Bitcoin ETF

Nov 30, 2018
Blackout-hashtag-activism
Business

Grayscale Files To Convert $38 Billion Bitcoin Trust To Spot ETF

Oct 19, 2021
Investing - Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal Denied by U.S. SEC
Markets

Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal Denied by U.S. SEC

Jul 26, 2018
Investing - SEC Dashes Hopes of a Bitcoin ETF — For Now
Markets

SEC Dashes Hopes of a Bitcoin ETF — For Now

Mar 10, 2017
Regulation - Abra CEO Believes Bitcoin ETF Eminent
Business

Abra CEO Believes Bitcoin ETF Eminent, SEC Just Needs the Right Suitor

Sep 5, 2018
Investing - Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF
Markets

Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF

Jul 24, 2018
- Not a Done Deal: U.S. SEC “Will Review” Most Recent ETF Decisions
Business

Not a Done Deal: U.S. SEC “Will Review” Most Recent ETF Decisions

Aug 23, 2018
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

Former CFTC Chair: A Bitcoin ETF Would Be Good For Investors And Regulators

Jul 7, 2021
VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Feb 16, 2021
Regulation - U.S. SEC Denies Nine More Bitcoin ETFs
Business

U.S. SEC Denies Nine More Bitcoin ETFs

Aug 23, 2018