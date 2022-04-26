Skip to main content
Australian Bitcoin Spot ETF Launch Is Delayed
News

Australian Bitcoin Spot ETF Launch Is Delayed

The first bitcoin spot ETF in Australia has been delayed, reportedly by a ‘prime’ broker, and it is unclear when it will start trading.

The first bitcoin spot ETF in Australia has been delayed, reportedly by a ‘prime’ broker, and it is unclear when it will start trading.

  • The first Australian bitcoin spot ETF from Cosmos Asset Management has been delayed.
  • The delay comes as a surprise since the national clearing house and corporate regulator had previously greenlit the product.
  • AFR reports that an unknown “prime” or “executing” broker is behind the delay.

ETF Securities and 21 Shares were set to launch Australia’s first bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) on April 27, but the product’s listing has now been delayed.

An announcement from the Cboe Australian exchange explaining the delay came as a surprise since both the corporate regulator and national clearing house, ASX Clear, had already given the green light for the ETF’s launch.

“We are now at our minimum number of clearing participants and that means we are good to go,” said Hamish Treleaven, the chief risk officer at ASX, at the time.

Cboe explains the delay as a matter of routine checks and balances.

“Standard checks prior to the commencement of trading are still being completed,” Cboe stated in a Tuesday announcement.

However, a report by the Australian Financial Review blames the delay on “a powerful prime broker.”

The report from AFR states that while the Cboe was quick to position this decision as part of a routine process, “multiple market sources expressed frustration” that the five-month approval process had once again been delayed for the speculated $1 billion inflow expected upon approval.

AFR detailed that a “service provider downstream” caused the delay, explaining that the entity is a “prime” or “executing” broker. Whoever this service provider is, its approval is needed for the market maker – an appointed entity that sets bid and ask prices for the ETF – to operate a functional marketplace.

A spokesperson for Cosmos Asset Management, another issuer that would launch a bitcoin ETF on the same day, reportedly stated, “Cosmos AM has approval from the exchange to commence quoting and we’re working towards that goal.”

However, sources close to Cosmos reportedly stated they were hopeful the strategy of buying units from the existing Purpose Bitcoin ETF listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, rather than actual bitcoin, might be more appealing to the prime broker which would allow them to list before its competitors.

Cboe said it would provide an update in the coming days.

While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Australia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF To Launch Next Week

By NamciosApr 20, 2022
News
Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Markets

Australia’s First Bitcoin ETF To List Next Week: Report

By NamciosApr 19, 2022
News
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image
Markets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Is A Matter Of When, Not If

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
Regulation - SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF
Markets

US SEC Rejects VanEck Spot Bitcoin ETF

By NamciosNov 12, 2021
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin ETF Delayed Again, but Wall Street Already Has Its On-Ramps

By Colin HarperAug 13, 2019
- SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again
Business

SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again

By Colin HarperMay 20, 2019
Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Markets

First Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US Starts Trading

By NamciosOct 19, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF Approved In Latin America

By Peter ChawagaMar 19, 2021
Reps_EmmerSoto_viaHoR-1140x659
Markets

US Congressmen Sent SEC Letter Advocating For Spot Bitcoin ETF

By NikNov 3, 2021
Regulation - The SEC Is Delaying Another Bitcoin ETF Decision
Business

The SEC Is Delaying Another Bitcoin ETF Decision

By Colin HarperAug 8, 2018
IMG_3264
Markets

What Will A Bitcoin ETF Mean For Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 27, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Business

Israeli Bank Leumi To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMar 25, 2022
News
Investing - NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH
Business

Majority of Financial Advisors Want To Increase Bitcoin Exposure: Nasdaq Survey

By Shawn AmickApr 11, 2022
News
After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

SEC Rejects Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF Proposal

By Colin HarperOct 10, 2019
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

First-Ever North American Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records In Opening Week

By Christian KerolesFeb 21, 2021