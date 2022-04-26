Skip to main content
Human Rights Foundation Grants 5 BTC To Bitcoin Projects
News

Human Rights Foundation Grants 5 BTC To Bitcoin Projects

The latest round of gifts from HRF’s Bitcoin Development Fund focuses on software and community development, design, translation, and censorship monitoring.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The latest round of gifts from HRF’s Bitcoin Development Fund focuses on software and community development, design, translation, and censorship monitoring.

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) will award a total of 5 BTC in the latest round of gifts from its Bitcoin Development Fund.

Over the past two years, HRF has allocated more than $1.2 million worth of grants to over 30 developers and educators around the world. Proposals for support can be submitted over email, while gifts can be made at their website.

The Q2 2022 round focuses on Bitcoin-related projects in software and community development, design, translation, and censorship monitoring.

100 Million Satoshis

The Africa Bitcoin Conference will receive the round’s largest gift, 1 BTC. The 100 million satoshis will help support Bitcoin builders and educators from the continent presenting new ideas as well as holding networking events and open dialogues with local businesses.

The event will be the first major Bitcoin conference to take place in Africa since 2019, HRF said, and it is being organized by a team led by Togolese human rights advocate Farida Nabourema and Senegalese Lightning engineer Fodé Diop.

50 Million Satoshis

While only one project will receive a full bitcoin, several initiatives will be supported with half a coin.

Venezuelan Bitcoin developer Francisco Calderon will receive 50 million satoshis to continue working on lnp2pbot, a non-custodial peer-to-peer (P2P) Telegram bot that allows users to trade BTC using the Lightning Network.

In another Lightning-related grant, researcher Rene Pickhardt will receive the same amount for his open-source work on Bitcoin’s second-layer scaling network. Pickhardt has been an important contributor to Lightning through education, research, and identification of security vulnerabilities, and the funding will support his continued dedication in the space.

Ruben Somsen and Dhruv Mehta will also together receive 50 million satoshis for their work on spacechains, a Bitcoin sidechain where any user can compete to add a hash of the recent statechain block into a transaction in the Bitcoin blockchain. Somsen and Mehta’s work form the foundation for a permissionless framework that enables anyone to create their own spacechain.

In addition to developers, media outlets will also receive funding in the round. HRF will partner up with Paxful to gift three media outlets worldwide with half a bitcoin each to help them expand their coverage of bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption, the rise of central bank digital currency (CBDC), and government targeting of dissidents through the banking system. Recipients include El Toque from Cuba, The Daily Maverick from South Africa, and Democratic Voice of Burma from Myanmar.

The final recipient getting 0.5 BTC is Netblocks. HRF said it would fund the global internet monitor to study the impact of government restrictions on the Bitcoin protocol and surrounding mechanisms that facilitate access to digital currency. The grant is aimed at helping Netblocks keep working at the intersection of digital rights, cybersecurity and internet governance and take the first step towards extending its public interest research and reporting to cover emergent threats to connectivity that impact the global Bitcoin network.

25 Million Satoshis

Paulo Sacramento will receive a quarter of a bitcoin to work on the Bitcoin Design Guide, a project that seeks to make non-custodial Bitcoin applications more intuitive and accessible. Sacramento will be updating the “Getting To Know Your Users” page of the guide with information found in previous user experience (UX) research, as well as identifying, defining and structuring an action course for what and how the UX of Bitcoin applications can be improved, HRF said.

Finally, Bitcoin Pakistan will receive 0.25 BTC to help increase the availability of Bitcoin content and resources in the Urdu language, a top-20 world language spoken by more than 60 million people worldwide.

The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

By NikSep 14, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

Human Rights Foundation Provides Grants To Specter, Lot49

By Peter ChawagaJan 12, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Business

Human Rights Foundation Donates $210,000 In Bitcoin Ecosystem Grants

By NamciosMay 31, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Awards Grants to Three More Bitcoin Projects

By Aaron van WirdumAug 4, 2020
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Technical

Human Rights Foundation Announces $70,000 In Bitcoin Development Grants

By Peter ChawagaMar 2, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Is Now Funding Bitcoin Privacy Development, Starting With CoinSwap

By Aaron van WirdumJun 10, 2020
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Business

HRF, Strike to Launch 3 Lightning Bounties of 1 BTC

By NamciosDec 20, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

HRF Gifts 4.25 BTC To Bitcoin Projects

By NamciosJan 4, 2022
Salt Bae is famous for sprinkling salt, those in the Bitcoin space are famous for sprinkling orange pills
Business

BitMEX, Human Rights Foundation Award $150,000 To Bitcoin Developer Calvin Kim

By Oluwapelumi AdejumoMay 31, 2021
Casa, Human Rights Foundation Partner For Bitcoin Education
Culture

How the Human Rights Foundation and Casa Hope to Improve Bitcoin Sovereignty Around the World

By Peter ChawagaJul 15, 2020
Payments - Hyperloop: A New Concept by Lightning Aiming to Solve Liquidity Problems
Business

Lightning Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Raise

By NamciosApr 5, 2022
News
Startups - Ethereum Foundation Issues $3 Million in New Grants
Business

Ethereum Foundation Issues $3 Million in New Grants

By Colin HarperOct 16, 2018
Salt Bae is famous for sprinkling salt, those in the Bitcoin space are famous for sprinkling orange pills
Business

Square Allocates $5 Million Bitcoin Endowment, Selects Black Bitcoin Billionaire As First Recipient

By Peter ChawagaJun 10, 2021
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

By NamciosJan 12, 2022
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Okcoin Awards Latest Developer Grant To Marco Falke

By NamciosOct 14, 2021