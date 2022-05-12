Skip to main content
Bitcoin ETFs Launch In Australia As Market Goes Red
News

Bitcoin ETFs Launch In Australia As Market Goes Red

Two new bitcoin ETFs launched today in Australia, a spot bitcoin fund directly acquiring bitcoin and a de-facto fund of funds.

Two new bitcoin ETFs launched today in Australia, a spot bitcoin fund directly acquiring bitcoin and a de-facto fund of funds.

  • Australian bitcoin ETFs went live on Thursday.
  • Both a spot bitcoin fund, the country’s first, and a fund of funds launched on the Australian Cboe.
  • The launch was a timid one amid a broader market sell-off.

Two bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started trading today on the Australian Cboe Global Markets Inc., one being a spot bitcoin ETF and the other investing in a spot bitcoin ETF overseas, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (EBTC:AU) is a spot bitcoin ETF offered in partnership with ETF Securities. EBTC directly invests in bitcoin and stores it in cold storage on Coinbase. The Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC:AU), on the other hand, invests in the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, the world’s first physically-settled bitcoin ETF in North America.

Both ETFs have launched as bitcoin continues to look for a new line of support below $29,000 while the broader cryptocurrency market suffers. Having dipped below $28,000 overnight, investors looking to invest in these new funds will find a different valuation than would have been observed had the original release date not been pushed back by the Cboe on April 27.

“There are strong signs of capitulation in crypto this week, which often proceeds rebounds,” Tony Sycamore, senior market analyst for City Index, told Bloomberg. “Presuming the recovery gains traction, it will help garner support for the newly listed ETF products along with the continuation of more widespread adoption.”

Purpose Bitcoin has amassed roughly $1.16 billion in assets since its 2021 launch and holds its bitcoin with cryptocurrency custodian Gemini, per the release.

“By bringing CBTC to market on Cboe Australia, Cosmos is making Bitcoin accessible to investors in a secure and recognisable structure, all underpinned by the first physically settled Bitcoin ETF in the world,” Cboe Australia CEO Vic Jokovic said in the release.

While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Australia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF To Launch Next Week

By NamciosApr 20, 2022
News
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Markets

Australia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF To Launch This Week

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Investing - Cboe Will Not Relist Bitcoin Futures Contracts for March
Markets

Australian Bitcoin Spot ETF Launch Is Delayed

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Markets

Australia’s First Bitcoin ETF To List Next Week: Report

By NamciosApr 19, 2022
News
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image
Markets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Is A Matter Of When, Not If

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
Regulation - Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF In North America Reaches $1 Billion In Assets

By Oluwapelumi AdejumoApr 15, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

First-Ever North American Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records In Opening Week

By Christian KerolesFeb 21, 2021
Canadian citizens in the city of Richmond Hill will soon be able to make municipal tax payments in bitcoin.
Markets

Canadian Securities Regulators Approve North America’s First Bitcoin ETF

By Christian KerolesFeb 12, 2021
Canada has introduced AML regulations in response to concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.
Markets

Fidelity’s ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETF Starts Trading In Canada

By NamciosDec 2, 2021
vaneck-1024x538
Markets

VanEck To Launch Second Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US

By NamciosOct 20, 2021
shutterstock_1999756205
Business

Australia's Top Securities Regulator Says It Will Approve Bitcoin ETFs

By Alex McShaneOct 29, 2021
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Business

Grayscale Met With SEC On Approval Of Spot-Bitcoin ETF

By Shawn Amick18 hours ago
News
Adoption & community - Blockchain Association of Canada: A New Vision Beyond Bitcoin
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF To Pay Monthly Yield Launches In Canada

By NamciosNov 30, 2021
vaneck-1024x538
Markets

VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF To Launch Tomorrow

By NamciosNov 15, 2021
Regulation - South Korea's ICO Ban: A Reaction to "Serious Concerns" Over Cryptocurrency Investment Practices
Markets

KB Bank to Launch South Korea’s First Bitcoin, Crypto Fund

By Shawn AmickFeb 21, 2022
News