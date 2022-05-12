Skip to main content
Reminder: Withdraw Your Bitcoin Off Exchanges
Marty's Bent

Reminder: Withdraw Your Bitcoin Off Exchanges

Needless to say, as it stands today and has stood since the first bitcoin exchange was launched, your bitcoin is not safe on the exchanges.

Needless to say, as it stands today and has stood since the first bitcoin exchange was launched, your bitcoin is not safe on the exchanges.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1207: “Reminder to get your bitcoin off the exchange Sign up for the newsletter here.

Needless to say, as it stands today and has stood since the first bitcoin exchange was launched, your bitcoin is not safe on the exchanges.

(via Marty Bent)

Coinbase dropped an earnings report today and with it came new language in their 10-Q about the legal claims retail users have in the event of a bankruptcy event. Reacting to new regulations from the SEC, Coinbase had to add language that communicated that retail users of their platform could have their assets held on the exchange rendered as property of the bankruptcy estate, in the event of a bankruptcy.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, just hit the Twittersphere with a lengthy thread reassuring the world that this clause was added to the disclosure because of the new SEC rule, they hope to give retail clients the same assurances that their Prime and Custody customers enjoy, and that nothing like this has been tried in the court of law and that it is unlikely that the government would deem user property as the property of Coinbase. Maybe your Uncle Marty is a bit crazy, but I don't find the argument very convincing. Especially when you consider the fact that the government has been known to seize assets from American citizens in the past. ‘Member Executive Order 6102?

Needless to say, as it stands today and has stood since the first bitcoin exchange was launched, your bitcoin is not safe on the exchanges. Bitcoin exchanges represent third parties that are single points of failure that can succumb to human error, hacks and government coercion. You should eliminate this third-party risk by taking control of your wealth by holding your own keys. Sure, this also comes with some risks. You must have the ability to secure those keys, but there are ways to mitigate single points of failure while holding your keys. Multisignature wallets are a good way to eliminate single points of failure in self custody.

At the very least, you should take possession of your own keys and take the risk of being your own single point of failure because at some point, when bitcoin becomes extremely popular and more widely adopted, governments are going to make like they always have and turn totalitarian. The first things they will target are exchanges. You should operate with this assumption as your base case.

Also, you should take possession of your keys because that's why bitcoin was created in the first place: to enable individuals to hold their own wealth and send and receive it without depending on trusted third parties. You are doing the network a disservice by being lazy. Especially if you subscribe to the theory that bitcoin held on exchanges is re-hypothecated and lent out to traders who actively short bitcoin. Suppressing the price in the process. Holding your keys means less of that activity is harder to do.

Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Culture

Six Reasons To Withdraw Your Bitcoin From Exchanges

By Arman The ParmanJul 29, 2021
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Culture

You Need To Withdraw Your Bitcoin

By Captain SiddMay 8, 2021
Bitcoin offers libertarians the perfect vehicle for starving the state of its outsized control over personal freedoms.
Culture

Reminder: Reject The Financial Action Task Force

By Marty BentJan 27, 2022
Marty's Bent
On February 24, 2014, infamous bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox went offline after 744,000 BTC — worth billions of dollars today — was stolen.
Culture

700,000 Bitcoin Lost Eight Years Ago Today: Learning From The Fall Of Mt. Gox

By NamciosFeb 24, 2022
Feature
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Culture

Yet Another Reminder That Many Bitcoin Critics Are Subpar

By Marty BentSep 15, 2021
In worldwide surveys on Facebook’s Libra, respondents have indicated overwhelming distrust of the digital currency.
Culture

As Trust Is Repriced In Real Time, Bitcoin Is The Only Solution

By Marty BentMar 8, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

Two Developments, On Opposite Ends Of The Earth, Highlight Bitcoin's Range Of Utility

By Marty BentFeb 3, 2022
Marty's Bent
bitcoin on blue and red dollar background
Culture

The 'Make Bitcoin Legal Tender' Momentum Grows

By Marty BentFeb 1, 2022
Marty's Bent
Canada has introduced AML regulations in response to concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.
Culture

As Freedom Convoy Gets Stronger, Canada Broadens 'Terrorist Financing' Rules

By Marty BentFeb 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Culture

With Bitcoin, Open-Source Money Is Enhancing Open-Source Code

By Marty BentFeb 10, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Use Energy And It Doesn’t Need To Be Renewables

By Marty BentMay 4, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship.
Culture

Hopefully, Bitcoin Will Increase Incentive For Cooperation

By Marty BentFeb 18, 2022
Marty's Bent
Startups - This Bitcoin Startup Is Working on Free Speech Alternatives to Patreon
Culture

Trucker Convoy Demonstrates Bitcoin Value Prop

By Marty BentFeb 8, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

Abundant Power, Open Trade Enabled By Bitcoin Is Path To Peace

By Marty BentJan 25, 2022
Marty's Bent
Micropayments are paid out between nodes that host the mesh network.
Culture

Bitcoiners Are Building Mesh Networks In Ukraine

By Marty BentMar 11, 2022
Marty's Bent