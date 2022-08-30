Skip to main content
Iran Greenlights Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Imports: Report
News

Iran Greenlights Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Imports: Report

Iran reportedly passed a law enabling the use of bitcoin as payment for imports and establishing a framework for the asset class, including mining regulations.

Iran reportedly passed a law enabling the use of bitcoin as payment for imports and establishing a framework for the asset class, including mining regulations.

  • Iran has passed legislation establishing a legal framework for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
  • Under the new law, cryptocurrency can be used as payment for imports to the country by government and local businesses.
  • The law also addresses fuel supply and electrical consumption for bitcoin mining.

Iran passed an act which enables the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for imports through a comprehensive legal framework, per a report from local news outlet Tasnim.

According to the report, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin revealed that the recently passed law defines regulations on cryptocurrencies, addresses supply concerns for fuel and electricity costs for mining and provides authorization for the administration to use cryptocurrencies.

Minister Fatemi Amin reportedly reiterated the authorization was an agreement between the Ministry of Industry and the Central Bank –– arguably suggesting a multi-departmental consensus on the viability of bitcoin as a means for international payments.

Additionally, Fatemi Amin also noted that local businesses will be able to import vehicles by using bitcoin, instead of the U.S. dollar or the euro. Tasnim highlighted the move comes on the heels of an August 9 announcement by the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) saying the country registered its first import order processed with cryptocurrency. The order was reportedly valued over $10 million.

Harkening back to May of last year, Iran previously banned the mining of bitcoin citing power grid concerns. Additionally, the Irananian central bank also banned the trading of cryptocurrencies mined outside of the country in the same month. The mining ban was later lifted in October just to be reimposed by December of the same year, once again citing power grid concerns.

Therefore, one could argue that Iran is taking this step towards comprehensive reform to take a firm and more long-standing stance on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Culture

Iran Authorizes Use Of Officially Mined Cryptocurrency For Import Payments

By Sujha Sundararajan
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Culture

Is Iran Becoming A Bitcoin Nation?

By Peter Chawaga
Op-ed - UK Chief Science Adviser Urges Government to Start Deploying Blockchains for Public Services
Legal

Law Commission of England Proposes New Form of Property For Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Balenciaga to accept bitcoin
Business

Balenciaga To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto As Payment

By Shawn Amick
News
MTg5ODcyNjQ0NjM0NDUzNjky
Business

Russian Central Bank: Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For International Settlement Is “Possible”

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

OpenNode, Launch Cart To Launch Bitcoin Payments For Ecommerce Companies

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area top photo.
Culture

Ukrainians Embrace Bitcoin For Daily Purchases: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Gucci launches pilot to accept Bitcoin payments
Business

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Luxury Retailer Farfetch To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

By Namcios
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Business

Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban, Farms Get Back Online

By Namcios