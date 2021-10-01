October 1, 2021
Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban, Farms Get Back Online
Publish date:

Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban, Farms Get Back Online

The country has given licensed bitcoin miners the green light to come back online after a four-month ban.
Author:
The country has given licensed bitcoin miners the green light to come back online after a four-month ban.
  • Iran has lifted its ban on bitcoin mining instituted in May, and licensed farms can come back online.
  • The government sought to restrict energy usage during the summer's three months due to the high toll temperatures and air conditioning take on the country's power grid.
  • Iran's cheap electricity attracts bitcoin miners, who set up shop there to increase profit margins.

Iranian bitcoin miners have been given the green light to spin up their rigs back online, Iran International reported. Since the beginning of the summer, mining operations had been at a halt over concerns that the country's power grid wouldn't be able to handle the extreme heat months. Only licensed farms are allowed to come back online.

In May, Iran's former president Hassan Rouhani announced a ban on bitcoin mining that would last until late September in an attempt to restrict mining farms' energy usage. At the time, Rouhani said miners who had a state permit for operating their business consumed only 30 megawatts (MW) of power, whereas unauthorized miners consumed 2,000 MW.

The summer months usually increase energy demand in Iran when high temperatures prompt citizens to overuse air conditioning. But now that September is gone, and with it, the summer, miners can spin up their rigs and restart operations. It is estimated that the country houses around 4.6% of miners globally.

However, only licensed miners are allowed to come back online. Unlicensed mining operations are likely to receive intense scrutiny in Iran in the future, following the many raids authorities conducted during the four-month ban. On September 29, Ali Sahraee, CEO of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), reportedly resigned after bitcoin mining rigs were uncovered in TSE's basement during one of such raids.

In 2019, the Iranian government said it would regulate the mining industry, requiring bitcoin miners to obtain a permit from the Ministry of Industries and pay for the power consumed based on export rates. As of August, the state agency had reportedly issued 30 licenses for bitcoin mining farms. Semnan province received the most of them, six, while second-place Alborz province housed four operations at the time.

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran To Lift Bitcoin Mining Ban In September

Aug 23, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

May 7, 2021
Mining - Exploring Illegal Mining Camps in Western China
Business

Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining Over Power Grid Concerns

May 26, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

State Document Reveals Details of Iran’s Cryptocurrency Mining Regulations

Sep 16, 2019
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Jun 29, 2021
The government in Iran is reportedly moving to authorize bitcoin mining but seems divided on the topic.
Business

Bitcoin Mining May Come Back to Iran — If Officials Can Agree

Jul 12, 2019
After much deliberation, the Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted restrictions on energy costs for crypto miners.
Business

Iran Moves Forward With Tariffs Against Crypto Mining

Jul 22, 2019
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Jun 22, 2021
Despite a looming crackdown from regulators, cheap energy in Iran has made it ideal for bitcoin mining.
Business

Official Calls Iran a ‘Heaven for Miners’

Jul 18, 2019
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

Jun 9, 2021
Mining - Chinese Bitcoin Miners Suffer in Iran Despite Cheap Power
Business

Chinese Bitcoin Miners Suffer in Iran Despite Cheap Power

Apr 10, 2019
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

Jul 28, 2021
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Culture

Iran Authorizes Use Of Officially Mined Cryptocurrency For Import Payments

Apr 27, 2021
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Culture

Is Iran Becoming A Bitcoin Nation?

Nov 4, 2020
Iran BTC energy
Business

Heavy-Handed Regulations Run Cryptominers Out of Iran

Sep 2, 2019