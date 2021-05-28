R0ckstarDev On Lightning Network And Bitcoin 2021

R0ckstarDev will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

In this interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with Bitcoin developer and our favorite “Twitter Uncle,” R0ckstarDev. R0ckstarDev has been a contributor to BTCPay Server for several years and most recently joined Lightning Network payments company Strike.

During this podcast we discussed how the world has changed since Bitcoin 2019 and the good that came out of 2020. The highlights were all about building and Lightning development. In Rockstar’s opinion, we are only a couple clicks away from Lightning Network going to the next level. He sees Lightning being driven as a custodial layer, that’s how it will scale to the masses.

R0ckstarDev will be speaking on the “Growing Lightning Infrastructure” panel on Friday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m., so be sure to stop by and check it out.

