Interview: Dan Held Is Ready For Hyperbitcoinization

The director of growth marketing at Kraken is excited to see what the future of the industry looks like.
Author:
Publish date:
Dan Held will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.


View Dan Held’s interview on YouTube.

In this mini interview, host David Zell sat down with long-time Bitcoiner and educator Dan Held.

Held is the director of growth marketing at Kraken and will be joining Parker Lewis and Saifedean Ammous at Bitcoin 2021 for a panel discussion entitled “Picturing the Hyperbitcoinized World”. You won’t want to miss it.

Held defines hyperbitcoinization as “the moment when the whole world comes to see Bitcoin’s value.” When asked where we are on the path toward this vision, Held confirmed that “we’re experiencing hyperbitcoinization in part right now. Institutions are coming in, you can buy bitcoin almost everywhere, and it's becoming universally recognized as a store of value.”

Held is excited to share his thoughts on hyperbitcoinization at Bitcoin 2021. For years, hyperbitcoinization may have felt like a maxi pipedream to many. But now, we’re watching that dream become our reality. “I’ve been in this space nine years,” Held said, “and I’ve been waiting for this moment the whole time. You know it when you see it and it definitely feels like it now.”

When asked about the current state of the market, Held remarked, “We still have a good four to six months left in the bull run, maybe eight to twelve. If we use historical price patterns, bitcoin’s price should be between $100,000 to $400,000.”

