Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

Trey Lockerbie, Preston Pysh, Jeff Booth, Mark Yusko and Greg Foss sat down to discuss the Bitcoin macroeconomic landscape.
Author:
Publish date:
Trey Lockerbie, Preston Pysh, Jeff Booth, Mark Yusko and Greg Foss sat down to discuss the Bitcoin macroeconomic landscape.

This conference session took place on day two of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Experience the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.

Watch this conference session on YouTube. 

In this exciting Bitcoin 2021 conference panel, several major players in the macroeconomic analysis world take part in a discussion on the macro backdrop of Bitcoin. Preston Pysh, Trey Lockerbie, Jeff Booth, Mark Yusko and Greg Foss all share their own thoughts on what the future may hold for the industry.

Pysh started the panel off with a fiery opener, stating, “If you don’t want to participate in Bitcoin, you’re canceling yourself.”

The group appeared to agree that the environment surrounding fiat currencies is in a continued decline, and that there was no cushion to the crash that may come from fiat currencies. Jeff Booth stated, “If the system fails, it fails spectacularly.”

Greg Foss made it clear that, “Bitcoin is the best asymmetric trade opportunity I’ve seen in thirty years of trading risk.”

The panel was bullish, informative and extremely compelling in substance. 

Join the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram. Plus, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.

By 2014, financial companies were repeating “blockchain not Bitcoin” at every major conference; but blockchain technology is not why we’re all here.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021: The Elusive Bitcoin ETF

Op-ed - Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021: Bitcoin Ubiquity And The Role Of Institutions

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021: Bitcoin Mining And The Next Industrial Revolution

digital-bitcoin-800x444
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021: Bringing Bitcoin Innovation Home To America

cathie wood anthony scaramucci bitcoin podcast
Business

The Institutional Landscape For Bitcoin With Cathie Wood And Anthony Scaramucci

Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Fireside: Michael Saylor And Max Keiser

bitcoin-magazine-lightningV-800x529
Industry Events

Interview: Alex Gladstein On Bitcoin's Impact And Bitcoin 2021

Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Industry Events

Isaiah Jackson On The Bitcoin Narrative And Bitcoin 2021

Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021: Pay Me In Bitcoin

Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Industry Events

R0ckstarDev On Lightning Network And Bitcoin 2021

Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Highlights To Look Forward To

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Industry Events

Robert Breedlove On Bitcoin Philosophy And Bitcoin 2021

Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Industry Events

Interview: Jimmy Song On Bitcoin 2021

Bitcoin 2021 Announcement
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2020 Is Moving to 2021 in Los Angeles!

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Why Playmate Jessica Vaugn Is Coming To Bitcoin 2021