Deutsche Bank Sees Rising Inflation As A Ticking Economic "Time Bomb"

Contrary to many financial institutions, analysts at Deutsche Bank have warned of global consequences that will stem from fiat inflation.
Contrary to many financial institutions, analysts at Deutsche Bank have warned of global consequences that will stem from fiat inflation.

Deutsche bank has forecasted an economic crisis following the rise of U.S. dollar inflation, making it a rare institutional voice to do so.

Contrary to the stance of many policymakers regarding the eventual effects of ongoing stimulus activities and decisions by the Federal Reserve, economists at Deutsche Bank predicted adverse effects of inflation, especially to the most vulnerable in society, in a recent analysis reported on by CNBC.

“The analysis especially points the finger at the Federal Reserve and its new framework in which it will tolerate higher inflation for the sake of a full and inclusive recovery,” per the report. “The firm contends that the Fed’s intention not to tighten policy until inflation shows a sustained rise will have dire impacts.”

“Neglecting inflation leaves global economies sitting on a time bomb,” a Deutsche analyst wrote.

Following the rise of the COVID-19 crisis, the Federal Reserve initiated a major, nearly $2 trillion inflationary stimulus package to bolster the shrinking economy. In this way, COVID-19 and the Fed directed many of those who are afraid of such inflation toward bitcoin investment.

With the global-scale devaluation of fiat currencies around the world, and rampant economic stimulus for policymakers, bitcoin will become all the more important. With a programmatic supply and freedom from control of third parties, like money printers, it represents hard, sound money in a time when that is becoming more and more difficult to find.

Humanity cannot advance forward unless we solve the problem of money printing, and Bitcoin actually fixes this.
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin's reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
River Financial doesn't want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world's first Bitcoin financial institution.
De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank, has announced that local cryptocurrency firms will soon come under its direct supervision.
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Digging into the USD data shows that it doesn't matter who the president is. The money printer will go BRRR and Bitcoin will win.
