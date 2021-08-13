President of Argentina Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender

President of Argentina Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Alberto Fernandez, President Of Argentina, Is Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender To Fight Inflation.
Author:
Publish date:
Alberto Fernandez, President Of Argentina, Is Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender To Fight Inflation.

This week Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina, suggested he was open to adopting Bitcoin as legal tender to fight inflation. The comments were made during a local television interview aired by Filo News.

During the interview Fernandez was amenable to the idea of Bitcoin becoming legal tender and taking on a larger role in Argentina’s economy.

When asked whether Argentina would follow the path of El Salvador in terms of Bitcoin adoption, the president said, "I don't want to go too far out on a limb [...] but there is no reason to say no."

It is important to note that while Argentina and El Salvador both suffer from inflation, the U.S. dollar is not legal tender in Argentina, and they have tight currency exchange controls, which create a black market for foreign and digital currencies.

Argentina is currently seventh in the world inflation index with an inflation rate of 51.8 percent, according to Trading Economics. In correlation with this statistic, in 2020 Bloomberg listed Argentina as the second most miserable economy in the world. The country’s need for a hard store of value such as Bitcoin is readily apparent.

"They say the advantage is that the inflationary effect is largely nullified," President Fernandez explained.

The president’s comments were made with a healthy skepticism. "It is a global debate, and I must confess that it is a topic that I approach with caution. In my case, there is caution because of how unfamiliar it is, and because it is hard to understand how this fortune materializes," he said, referring to Bitcoin’s rising price.

The president’s comments were markedly more open to the idea of Bitcoin adoption than those made earlier this week by the president of Argentina’s central bank, Miguel Pesce, who a local news outlet reported as saying, Bitcoin “is not a real financial asset, and does not generate any lasting profitability.”

Fernandez explained, "Many people in the world have these concerns, and that is why the project, or the system, has not yet expanded. But it is something to consider."

“Perhaps it is a good path to take," the president said.

Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Culture

The Conundrum Of Bitcoin Legal Tender Laws

Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Culture

Member Of Argentina's National Congress Submits Bill To Allow Workers To Receive Salary In Bitcoin

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Paves The Way For Emerging Economies

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Bitcoin Usage Continues To Accelerate In Argentina

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Subsidized Energy And Shrinking Economy Lead To Bitcoin Mining Boom In Argentina

Digital assets - New “Sovereign” Cryptocurrency Will Be Legal Tender in the Marshall Islands
Business

New “Sovereign” Cryptocurrency Will Be Legal Tender in the Marshall Islands

Among restrictions on forex investment and an unstable fiat economy, we explore the growing interest in and need for bitcoin in Argentina.
Culture

Economic Uncertainty, Restrictions in Argentina Show Power of Bitcoin

Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Bitcoin For Georgia: How To Use Bitcoin As A Nation!

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

large chairforce laser eyes origins el salvador
Culture

A Look At The Origins Of Bitcoin Laser Eyes, As El Salvador's President Dons Them

A survey conducted by Paxful found that a majority of Colombian respondents are familiar with and open to adopting bitcoin.
Culture

As Regional Adoption Grows, Bitcoin Leads the Way for Colombia

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Culture

Will An African Country Be The Next To Adopt Bitcoin?