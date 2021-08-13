HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 More Bitcoin Miners

HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 More Bitcoin Miners

HIVE Blockchain Ordered 1,800 New Bitcoin Miners From Bitmain Technologies.
Author:
Publish date:
HIVE Blockchain Ordered 1,800 New Bitcoin Miners From Bitmain Technologies.

Today publicly traded HIVE Blockchain announced that it has ordered 1,800 new bitcoin miners from Bitmain Technologies.

The deal is the first to emerge from HIVE’s new partnership with Bitmain. The machines will be delivered in 2022 in 6 tranches of 300 miners each.

The new S19j Pro miners have an aggregate hash power of 180 petahash per second. HIVE also announced its goal of reaching 1 exahash of Bitcoin mining power by the end of August.

The announcement today comes just weeks after HIVE announced it had purchased over 10,000 bitcoin miners this year. The renewable energy mining company’s strategy is to use cash flow to make opportunistic investments into BTC mining equipment on a monthly basis.

HIVE Executive Chairman Frank Holmes commented, “We are constantly upgrading our ASIC fleet to have the most efficient miners we can buy from cash flow.”

China’s recent ban on bitcoin mining for many firms has been an ideal opportunity to double down on mining equipment purchases. The global mining arms race has amped up as machines are geographically redistributed out of China.

Chairman Holmes continued, “This purchase with Bitmain enables us to maintain our strategy to diversify the manufacturers we purchase from. Over the past year, we have been expressing our concerns about global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19. We have deep relationships with Bitmain, MicroBT and Canaan which are all top global manufacturers in our industry.”

The firm presently holds 875 BTC. They also hodl one hundred percent of the bitcoin that they mine with renewable energy. 

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year

shutterstock_705855499-e1573019714185
Business

Miner Argo Blockchain Reports Record Profit Amid Bitcoin Price Boom

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Approved For Nasdaq Listing

Mining - Bitmain Unveils Its Latest Energy-Efficient Mining Chip for Bitcoin
Business

Marathon to Invest $120 Million In 30,000 New Bitcoin Miners

Crypto Mining
Business

Why Aren’t More Bitcoin Miners Setting Up Shop In Canada?

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

TeraWulf Orders 30,000 Bitmain Rigs, Eyeing Top-Ten Hash Rate Spot

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

HIVE Buys 3,019 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Bitcoin’s Energy Use Compared To Other Major Industries
Business

Petroleum Company Plans to Install 1 Million Bitcoin Miners

Bitmain and Canaan have launched new bitcoin mining devices, delivering higher hash rates at lower energy costs, in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
Business

Bitmain, Canaan Launch New Miners in Preparation for the Bitcoin Halving

memed-io-output (1)
Business

MicroStrategy Pledges to Add More Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Local Reports Indicate Bitcoin Miners In Sichuan Have Been Ordered To Shut Down

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 8.02.42 AM
Business

Bitcoin Miners Consider Relocating to Paraguay In Wake of China Ban

Review - Week in Review for February 23
Business

Bitcoin Magazine’s Week in Review: Markets, Miners and Conferences

Bitcoin mining relies on a system called proof of work.
Business

Chinese Crackdown Allow North American Miners To HODL More Bitcoin

Eric Yakes What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World
Business

Bloomberg Intelligence Report: Bitcoin Price 'On Track' for $100,000