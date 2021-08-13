Mawson Infrastructure Group Buys 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Mawson Infrastructure Group Buys 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

The Australian bitcoin mining infrastructure provider bought 17,352 Avalon A1166 and A1246 machines from rig maker Canaan.
Author:
Publish date:
The Australian bitcoin mining infrastructure provider bought 17,352 Avalon A1166 and A1246 machines from rig maker Canaan.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, a bitcoin mining infrastructure and management provider, has announced it purchased 17,352 ASIC bitcoin mining rigs from hardware maker Canaan. The successful deployment of all machines could increase Mawson's current hashrate capacity by 1,500 petahashes (PH).

"Coupled with our extensive power infrastructure across the U.S. and Australia, we look forward to having these units online in late 2021 and early 2022," said James Manning, founder and CEO of Mawson. "We again reiterate our end of CY21 goal of 2000 PH and end of CY22 goal of 5000 PH, and look forward to updating shareholders further on hardware purchases in due course."

The Sydney-based firm ordered Canaan's latest generation Avalon A1166 and A1246 machines, totaling 17,352 units. The company's Australian facility and its flagship site in Georgia, U.S., will receive the first batch of miners in Q4 2021. All machines are expected to be up and mining in 2022, the announcement said.

Canaan is a major bitcoin mining rig maker based in China that produced the world's first ASIC-powered BTC miner in 2013. The firm has recently been facing hurdles back home, where nationwide crackdowns on bitcoin mining have led it to reinvent its business model.

The rig maker argued against the Chinese crackdown in June, but its pleas fell on deaf ears. Ten days later, Canaan set up its first overseas after-sales center in Kazakhstan to provide local customers with testing and maintenance services. And towards the end of June, the firm announced it was making its first foray into mining bitcoin with its own operations, also in Kazakhstan.

"We are very happy to have contracted another large order with Canaan, who have been fantastic partners to date," added Manning. "Canaan have delivered consistently and on time, and in an environment where ASIC bitcoin mining hardware supply is once again becoming harder to secure, we are delighted to further cement our partnership."

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Genesis Digital Assets Buys 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Rig Manufacturer Canaan Argues Against Chinese Crackdown

Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Gryphon Mining Buys 7,200 Bitcoin Mining Rigs For $48 Million

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Hut 8 Buys 11,090 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs For $44 Million

Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

CleanSpark Provides Updates On Bitcoin Mining Operations, Outlines Expansion Plans

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

HIVE Buys 3,019 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Marathon Patent Group To Receive 4,000 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Bitmain

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is seeing huge demand for its AvalonMiner product lately and expects this to rise in 2020.
Business

Canaan Expects $1 Billion-Plus from AvalonMiner Sales in 2020

Bitmain and Canaan have launched new bitcoin mining devices, delivering higher hash rates at lower energy costs, in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
Business

Bitmain, Canaan Launch New Miners in Preparation for the Bitcoin Halving

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Press Releases

RIGZ ETF Provides Exposure To The Infrastructure Underpinning Bitcoin

Mining - Valued At $1 Billion
Business

Valued At $1 Billion, Canaan Creative Is Encroaching on Bitmain’s Dominance