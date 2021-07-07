Member Of Argentina's National Congress Submits Bill To Allow Workers To Receive Salary In Bitcoin

Member Of Argentina's National Congress Submits Bill To Allow Workers To Receive Salary In Bitcoin

Workers in Argentina may be able to receive pay in BTC and store their wealth without fear of inflation.
Author:
Publish date:
Workers in Argentina may be able to receive pay in BTC and store their wealth without fear of inflation.

The “Pay Me In Bitcoin” movement just got a lot stronger today when José Luis Ramón, a member of Argentina’s National Congress, announced he submitted a bill that would allow workers in a dependency relationship and exporters of services to have the option of receiving their full or partial salary in bitcoin.

The impactful message in this announcement is what he said in the last sentence: “The idea is that they can strengthen their autonomy and conserve the purchasing power of their remuneration.” The citizens of Argentina have been dealing with insane amounts of hyperinflation in the Argentine peso, resulting in them being unable to save their wealth. Looking at the core inflation rate for the Argentine peso, they are in dire need of Bitcoin.

argentina peso over time inflation

Ramón went on to state: “This initiative stems from the need to promote greater autonomy and governance of wages, without this implying a loss of rights or exposure to situations of abuse within the framework of the employment relationship.”

Argentina seems to be following in the footsteps of El Salvador, who made Bitcoin legal tender recently. And this plays into the recent theme of congressmen in South American countries pushing for adoption of Bitcoin.

Central banks and the fiat system have really hurt these countries via hyperinflation and excluded most of their citizens from having good financial infrastructure. Bitcoin’s 21 million hard cap supply saves them from suffering any more wealth evaporation and allows them to be their own bank.

According to Acuant, only 48.7% of the Argentine population has a bank account. Yet 78% have internet access. More people than ever before in Argentina will be able to get paid in, store their wealth in, and spend their money in Bitcoin, thus improving their quality of life. Beautiful.

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Bitcoin Usage Continues To Accelerate In Argentina

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Subsidized Energy And Shrinking Economy Lead To Bitcoin Mining Boom In Argentina

“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Culture

Op Ed: Why Argentina Needs Bitcoin

Among restrictions on forex investment and an unstable fiat economy, we explore the growing interest in and need for bitcoin in Argentina.
Culture

Economic Uncertainty, Restrictions in Argentina Show Power of Bitcoin

Combining an understanding of natural law and human nature, the creator of Bitcoin found a way to coordinate human actions to build a new economy.
Culture

Bitcoin's Hierarchy Of Needs

“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Business

Argentina Authorities Require Bitcoin Exchanges To Provide Transaction Data

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Culture

How To Make A Profit In Bitcoin Easily

Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Culture

Why Bitcoin Is the Perfect Haven for Argentines in This Economic Crunch

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Pro Soccer Player Ifunanyachi Achara Takes Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin

Op-ed - Op Ed: How Fiat Could Fall and Bitcoin Could Soar
Culture

Op Ed: How Fiat Could Fall and Bitcoin Could Soar

According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Business

Mayor’s Proposal To Integrate Bitcoin Into Miami’s Operations Receives Approval

Stressed economic and political conditions are apparently driving the price of bitcoin in disparate parts of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Spikes in Argentina, Hong Kong

Op-ed - Bitex.la Opens Bitcoin Branches in Argentina and Chile
Markets

Bitex.la Opens Bitcoin Branches in Argentina and Chile

Screen-Shot-2020-10-12-at-4.47.57-PM-800x528
Culture

Lies, Deception And Unnatural Money

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens