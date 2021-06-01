Electric Vehicle Capable Of Mining Bitcoin Announced

Electric Vehicle Capable Of Mining Bitcoin Announced

Daymak is accepting pre-orders for the car, which will be capable of mining bitcoin utilizing solar technology.
Author:
Publish date:
Daymak is accepting pre-orders for the car, which will be capable of mining bitcoin utilizing solar technology.

The Daymak Spiritus will be the first automobile capable of mining bitcoin, according to a news release by the automaker.

The patent pending technology would be the first of its kind, marking a major milestone in the innovation surrounding the bitcoin mining industry.

“Every Spiritus vehicle will be a node on the Blockchain, and will include Daymak Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet,” states the release. The combination of technological advancement in the automobile, renewable energy, and bitcoin is an absolute testament to the extraordinary pace at which we are developing.

The release reads, “We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto.”

I personally believe that this is an admirable vision for the future, and is extremely bullish in terms of the level of innovation we can expect to see from the industry going forward. With a slight chagrin, we can look back at this previous post on Bitcoin Magazine, titled “What Does The Future Of Energy HODL,” an essay on the potential for Tesla to utilize its own renewable energy to mine bitcoin, and see that another automaker entirely has taken on this mission.

What is curious to ponder is whether or not other automakers will begin to feel pressure to implement this technology themselves, as those who become customers of bitcoin-mining capable vehicles literally profit from ownership. This breakthrough is a prime example of the incentive structures bitcoin presents, and is a perfect example of a response to energy fear, uncertainty and doubt

Plouton Mining has raised $1 million for a proposed sustainable, solar-powered bitcoin mining complex in California’s Mojave Desert.
Business

Mojave, California Could Be the Home of Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Level39 What Does The Future Hodl tesla elon musk energy bitcoin
Culture

Much Energy, Such Morals; Bitcoin Is Better

Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Joins Foundry USA Bitcoin Mining Pool

Level39 What Does The Future Hodl tesla elon musk energy bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin: What Does the Future of Energy Hodl?

Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin: The Aperture Of Money

In 2020, factors like new hardware, the upcoming reward halving and more will determine how bitcoin mining, and Bitcoin in general, grows.
Business

Hashing Ahead: A Look at Bitcoin Mining in 2020

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

China’s central bank will run the top layer of its forthcoming digital currency and business institutions will run the second layer.
Business

Report: Chinese Officials Are Examining Bitcoin Energy Use

Crypto Mining
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation To Go Public Through Merger With Support.com

Study: 74 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Powered With Renewable Energy
Business

Study: 74 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Powered With Renewable Energy

Bitcoin Mining in Africa: What Can Be Done to Encourage Mining?
Business

Bitcoin Mining Group Luxor Technologies Announces Pre-Seed Fundraising

If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad