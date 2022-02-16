Skip to main content
The Bitcoin Bowl: How Bitcoin Stole Super Bowl LVI
Feature

The Bitcoin Bowl: How Bitcoin Stole Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI featured a Bitcoiner scoring the game’s first touchdown and commercials referencing bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Super Bowl LVI featured a Bitcoiner scoring the game’s first touchdown and commercials referencing bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin went mainstream in the latest Super Bowl, both on and off the field as a Bitcoiner caught the first touchdown pass of the game, many ads referenced the peer-to-peer currency and the game was held in a stadium sponsored by a provider of bitcoin trading services.

Bitcoiner Odell Beckham Jr. Scores First Super Bowl Touchdown

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver who last year decided to take his full salary in bitcoin, Odell Beckham Jr., caught a 17-yard strike from Matthew Stafford on third and three for the score – his first catch of the night that also ended up being his team’s first touchdown in its victorious Super Bowl LVI match.

“This is everything I've ever dreamed of, you know,” Beckham told CBS Sports. “And there was a moment I was in the back room and they told me I was done, I couldn't play. And I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it's so much bigger than myself. And these boys pulled through and made it happen.”

Canadian superstar rapper Drake placed a million-dollar series of bets on the success of Beckham Jr. and his team in advance of the Super Bowl and turned out victorious in two out of his three bets. The rapper took over $1 million in profit in bitcoin after betting that the wide receiver would lead his team to victory with at least 62.5 receiving yards and over 0.5 anytime touchdowns.

Super Bowl Sees Surge Of Bitcoin Commercials

Off the field, Bitcoin also marked its presence in one of the flagship U.S. sports events of the year as millions of fans watched the commercials in between plays. Super Bowl ads are commonly leveraged as a unique opportunity to introduce a topic into the mainstream as millions gather to watch the championship match of one of the most traditional sports in American culture.

The premier ads, which this year cost as much as $7 million for a 30-second slot, featured four Bitcoin-related commercials from prominent cryptocurrency exchanges as many mixed different ad strategies with free BTC.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX premiered comedian Larry David missing out on a slew of past innovations in human history by making fun of the new developments while referencing back to well-established but outdated solutions. David finished by disregarding cryptocurrency and FTX itself. The exchange also gave bitcoin away after its ad to four lucky winners.

Crypto.com also went with a celebrity, featuring NBA star Lebron James traveling back in time to talk with his younger self. The young James asks for tips from the future while present-day James refrained from answering, saying, “If you want to make history, you've got to call your own shots.”

Social trading platform for stocks and cryptocurrencies eToro also got in on the action with an advertisement called “Flying Your Way” that featured a flock of traders recruiting newcomers.

On the other hand, Coinbase opted for a more minimalist approach. The unconventional ad showcased a bouncing QR code that resembled an old DVD logo for 60 seconds and turned out to be quite successful as Coinbase’s platform saw “more traffic than ever.” However, that much buzz led to the platform crashing as those who scanned the code were promised free bitcoin. The largest U.S. exchange’s commercial was awarded as the best ad in the Super Bowl by some marketing specialists due to its simplicity and effectiveness. Notably, the ad also referenced an episode of TV show “The Office” in which the DVD logo on Michael Scott’s TV perfectly touches the corner.

SoFi Stadium: Home Of The Bitcoin Bowl

The arena that hosted Super Bowl LVI also has ties to Bitcoin. Financial services platform SoFi Technologies, title sponsor of the stadium in Los Angeles where the Rams played against the Cincinnati Bengals, provides cryptocurrency trading services in the U.S. and is headed by a chief executive who holds bitcoin himself.

“We’re invested in cryptocurrency — we own Bitcoin,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said Monday. “If you don’t innovate, and you don’t use cryptocurrency as a technology platform, you’ll get left behind.”

In between the game’s first and second halves, SoFi Stadium also hosted the infamous Super Bowl halftime show. This year, the panel of performers featured rapper superstars Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. And 50 Cent, who was paid in bitcoin for a 2014 album, also appeared in the performance. Despite having received BTC as payment, however, the rapper instantly converted it to U.S. dollars at the time. He might have made a different choice then if he’d have known the Bitcoin Bowl was coming in 2022.

Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football.
Business

FTX To Give Bitcoin Away During Its Super Bowl Ad

Feb 7, 2022
News
636626331879905047-xlix
Business

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Buys Super Bowl Ad

Oct 26, 2021
Football Sports
Culture

Super Bowl LV: HODL Or Bet?

Feb 4, 2021
Bitcoin and sports is a great idea, and football players often utilize bitcoin.
Business

Drake Bets $1.3M Worth Of Bitcoin On Super Bowl Match

Feb 11, 2022
News
Football Sports
Business

Drake Wins More Than $1 Million In Bitcoin On Super Bowl Bet

Feb 14, 2022
News
Screen fdsafdsaShot 2021-12-24 at 16.42
Culture

Patriots Quarterback 'Santa Mac' Jones Gifts Bitcoin to His Entire Offensive Line

Dec 24, 2021
The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Business

How Intel’s Entrance Can Change The Bitcoin Mining Landscape

Feb 10, 2022
Feature
odell
Business

NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. To Take Full Salary In Bitcoin

Nov 23, 2021
According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Culture

Coinbase: Bitcoin Adoption on the Rise in the U.S.

Jul 2, 2019
A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Culture

Yang Super PAC to Accept Bitcoin Lightning Donations

Jul 25, 2019
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

How Are Such Small Miners Solving Bitcoin Blocks?

Feb 1, 2022
Feature
The biggest Bitcoin event in history welcomed more than 12,000 enthusiasts to celebrate together in real life, proving that this decentralized, open-source software project is a cultural force to be reckoned with.
Culture

How Bitcoin 2021 Redefined The Importance Of In-Person Celebration

Jan 11, 2022
Feature
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Culture

Replacing The U.S Dollar With Bitcoin: Leaving The Gold Standard

Jan 21, 2022
Feature
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Industry Events

How Lightning Network, Taproot Growth Signal The Future Of Bitcoin

Jan 29, 2022
Feature
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

How Spiral, Jack Dorsey’s Rebranded Bitcoin Company, Is Accelerating Adoption

Jan 12, 2022
Feature