Skip to main content
With Freedom Convoy, Bitcoin Passes Fundraising Test In Face Of Financial Surveillance
Feature

With Freedom Convoy, Bitcoin Passes Fundraising Test In Face Of Financial Surveillance

Bitcoin has proven its most potent use case as a permissionless financial rail for supporting the Canadian trucker protest.

Bitcoin has proven its most potent use case as a permissionless financial rail for supporting the Canadian trucker protest.

All images in this article are published with the permission of NobodyCaribou.

Given the stakes, it might not have been the ideal time to experiment with a relatively new fundraising tool, but when the opportunity presented itself, two intrepid Bitcoiners stepped up and enabled financial freedom with the help of others in the community

It would have been hard to predict this opportunity to showcase Bitcoin’s power as a protest tool, or the overwhelming response (with close to $1 million raised), but when two fiat fundraising platforms being used to propel truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada went offline, and the government started freezing bank accounts, the perfect storm for Bitcoin adoption was created.

“The trucker protest raised more money from Canadians in a matter of days than the Liberals could raise in their entire election campaign,” observed Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd on Twitter.

Bitcoin has proven its most potent use case as a permissionless financial rail for supporting the Canadian trucker protest.

Funds raised to support truckers who are protesting in Canada over COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been blocked by the government.

Bitcoin’s Time To Shine

After GoFundMe accounts linked to protest donations were frozen and GiveSendGo, which was also providing funds to the protesters, encountered problems with hackers, turning to bitcoin to raise and distribute funds in an uncensorable way seemed like a no-brainer.

And now that the Canadian government is preparing to enact the Emergencies Act, allowing it to freeze the bank accounts of those suspected of sending money to protesters, the value of a permissionless currency that’s out of the reach of the government is becoming clear. Canada’s minister of public safety has said that at least 76 bank accounts have been frozen under the powers of the act, containing about $3.2 million.

A pseudonymous Bitcoiner known as NobodyCaribou has been working with others in the community, particularly JWWeatherman_, to use Tallycoin’s platform to fundraise, creating a temporary protocol to distribute the funds raised to truckers.

After meeting a goal of raising 21 bitcoin for the cause, 14.6 BTC was distributed to about 90 truckers last week, according to NobodyCaribou.

NobodyCaribou and JWWeatherman printed 100 paper bitcoin wallets and put them in envelopes, with NobodyCaribou distributing them to truckers based on what he’d learned over the previous two weeks talking to truckers and making them aware of Bitcoin.

It took 24 hours to distribute the envelopes. And, as it turned out, the timing was critical as police started making arrests shortly after the distribution was complete, as shown in videos posted to Twitter.

Each wallet contained the equivalent of roughly $8,000. The remaining 6 BTC, which sits in a multisig wallet, was given to the Freedom Truckers Convoy nonprofit board to be combined with funds from GiveSendGo, the fundraisers explained on a Twitter Spaces.

Bitcoin has proven its most potent use case as a permissionless financial rail for supporting the Canadian trucker protest.

Some of the protesting truckers have been given bitcoin funds, which have proven resilient in the face of government surveillance.

Accelerating History

This unexpected tipping point for Bitcoin has been the result of a series of unexpected failures from the fiat system. It took two Bitcoiners thinking fast on their feet with help and encouragement from the Bitcoin community to turn those failures into a showcase for this critical technology.

As one tweet put it, “The way the #bitcoin funds were distributed to the Canadian truckers was pretty incredible. It introduced an incentive for them to learn on their own what #bitcoin is and how to use it! I couldn’t have come up with a better way myself. Great job! @JWWeatherman_ @NobodyCaribou.”

NobodyCaribou has carefully documented the steps he took to distribute donated bitcoin, including posting videos on Twitter of truckers receiving envelopes containing wallets that held the funds and describing the process Twitter Spaces and on YouTube.

There has been some frustration voiced by Bitcoiners around the need for this kind of transparency, but NobodyCaribou has expressed that at least part of this exercise was to show the public how it was done. Even as the protest and fundraising efforts are ongoing, Bitcoin has proven to be a powerful financial rail in the face of government surveillance and authority.

Donors and others who want to track the 100 trucker wallets that were handed out, can do so here. At the time of writing, the site was showing that 26 of the 100 wallets had moved bitcoin into new addresses and seven have been used to make a purchase.

This is a guest post by Jesse Willms. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Canada has introduced AML regulations in response to concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.
Culture

As Freedom Convoy Gets Stronger, Canada Broadens 'Terrorist Financing' Rules

By Marty Bent
Feb 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
Startups - This Bitcoin Startup Is Working on Free Speech Alternatives to Patreon
Culture

Trucker Convoy Demonstrates Bitcoin Value Prop

By Marty Bent
Feb 8, 2022
Marty's Bent
IMG_4909 (3)
Business

Bitcoin Fundraising For Freedom Truckers Heats Up As Another Fiat Fundraiser Falls Flat

By Jesse Willms
Feb 9, 2022
News
FLe27fhWYAERoUb
Markets

Bitcoin Fundraising For Ottawa Truckers Freedom Convoy Hits Close To One Million

By Jesse Willms
Feb 14, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Blockchain Association of Canada: A New Vision Beyond Bitcoin
Culture

Fiat Fundraising Fiasco Sparks Bitcoin Donation Drive For Freedom Truckers

By Jesse Willms
Feb 8, 2022
News
HONK-1920-1080-product copy
Sponsored Story

Buy The Bitcoin “Honk” Trucker Hat And Support Freedom

By Mark Goodwin
Feb 11, 2022
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Culture

As Ukrainian Resistance Groups Raise Bitcoin Funds, Improved Privacy Is Becoming Critical

By Shawn Amick
Feb 15, 2022
Feature
image1
Culture

Canadian Trucker Protest Bypasses Fundraising Restrictions With Bitcoin

By Namcios
Feb 7, 2022
News
Bitcoin gives Palestinians a powerful avenue for peaceful protest, and the opportunity to find sovereignty among oppressive economic policies.
Culture

Can Bitcoin Be Palestine’s Currency Of Freedom?

By Alex Gladstein
Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin is a privacy enhancing and protecting technology, letting users remain pseudonymous
Technical

Circumventing Surveillance On The Open Internet

By L0la L33tz
Feb 9, 2022
Feature
As political demonstrations show the world that Cubans are tired of dictatorship, Bitcoin is providing an option to peacefully protest and opt out of a broken system.
Culture

Inside Cuba’s Bitcoin Revolution

By Alex Gladstein
Sep 21, 2021
The Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian advocacy group, found their protest fundraising restricted by legacy financial channels. So it turned to Bitcoin.
Culture

Nigerian Aid Group Finds Sovereign Lifeline In Bitcoin

By Peter Chawaga
Oct 21, 2020
Bitcoin gives Palestinians a powerful avenue for peaceful protest, and the opportunity to find sovereignty among oppressive economic policies.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Peaceful Protest That Palestinians Need

By Suhail Saqan
Oct 28, 2021
Digital assets - Canadian Court Takes Custody of Crypto Exchange’s Frozen Funds
Markets

Canadian Federal Police Blacklists Truckers’ Bitcoin Addresses

By Namcios
Feb 16, 2022
News
A pioneering female CEO has been promoting Bitcoin in Afghanistan since 2013 and sees it needed in her home country now more than ever.
Culture

Finding Financial Freedom In Afghanistan

By Alex Gladstein
Aug 26, 2021