Skip to main content
New Bill Would Let California State Agencies Accept Bitcoin
News

New Bill Would Let California State Agencies Accept Bitcoin

The bill is the latest to join a growing cohort of state legislation being proposed to encourage bitcoin’s usage for payments.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The bill is the latest to join a growing cohort of state legislation being proposed to encourage bitcoin’s usage for payments.

California is the latest U.S. state to jump on the bitcoin payments bandwagon.

Senator Kamlager filed Bill 1275 to the state’s legislature on Friday to add a section to the government code that relates to services provided by Californian agencies to the public.

“This bill would authorize a state agency to accept cryptocurrency as a method of payment for the provision of government services,” per the text.

The bill joins a growing cohort of U.S. states looking to implement legislation that incentivizes the usage of bitcoin as a medium of exchange.

Last week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis pledged that its citizens would be able to use bitcoin and cryptocurrency to pay state taxes by this summer, adding that they are a “very forward-looking, innovative state.” However, Polis highlighted that the state would immediately convert the cryptocurrencies received as payment into U.S. dollars.

Other states are still in the process of studying existing Bitcoin legislation and gauging alternatives for the future. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu last week signed an executive order establishing a commission to investigate current Bitcoin-related laws and propose new ones as the state seeks to encourage innovation and attract businesses in the sector.

Missouri, on the other hand, is seeking to incentivize bitcoin adoption through tax cuts. State Representative Phil Christofanelli on Feb. 11 said that Missouri should stay “open to innovation” and proposed that bitcoin be exempt from property taxes at the state, county, and local levels.

A couple of days before the Christofanelli proposal, Tennessee State Representative Jason Powell introduced two bills. The first would allow the state and its municipalities to buy bitcoin for their treasuries, while the second sought to establish a bitcoin and cryptocurrency study committee to “help determine how to make [Tennessee] the most forward thinking and pro-business state for cryptocurrency and blockchain and to foster a positive economic environment for blockchain and cryptocurrency.”

On a federal level, the White House is eager to set out a cohesive set of policies to regulate Bitcoin and digital assets as currently, legislation and its enforcement are scattered across sectors and agencies. To do so, the Biden administration is expected to release an executive order soon to task federal agencies with assessing the risks and opportunities that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies could pose.

Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Markets

New Introduced Bill Would Exempt Bitcoin From Missouri Taxes

By Namcios
Feb 11, 2022
News
Regulation - MIT Bitcoin: Legislators Discuss Regulation
Markets

Bill Introduced To Let Tennessee Buy Bitcoin

By Namcios
Feb 9, 2022
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Markets

Bipartisan Bill to Eliminate Taxes for Small Bitcoin Transactions

By Namcios
Feb 3, 2022
News
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Markets

Bill Introduced To Make Bitcoin A Legal Tender In Arizona

By Namcios
Jan 28, 2022
News
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia’s Ministry Of Finance Submits Bitcoin Bill Proposal

By Namcios
23 hours ago
News
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Markets

Paraguay’s Bitcoin Bill Passes the Senate

By Namcios
Dec 17, 2021
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Business

Senator Lummis To Propose New Bitcoin Bill Next Year

By Namcios
Dec 23, 2021
Law & justice - Colorado State Commissioner Issues New Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Four Crypto Firms
Business

Colorado To Accept Bitcoin For State Taxes

By Namcios
Feb 16, 2022
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Markets

Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin

By Namcios
Feb 17, 2022
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Markets

Biden Administration To Regulate Bitcoin As A Matter Of National Security: Report

By Namcios
Jan 27, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By Namcios
Jan 28, 2022
News
Adoption - bitFlyer Conducts European Study of Consumer Crypto Confidence
Business

New Hampshire Establishes Bitcoin And Crypto Study Commission

By Namcios
Feb 14, 2022
News
Op-ed - California Bill to Legalize Bitcoin
Business

California Bill to Legalize Bitcoin

By Brian Cohen
Feb 13, 2014
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By Namcios
Feb 9, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By Namcios
Feb 3, 2022
News