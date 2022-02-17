Skip to main content
Titan Raises $250K to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Pool
News

Titan Raises $250K to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Pool

Titan’s fresh capital will enable the firm to broaden its bitcoin mining pool’s reach as it taps Digital Finance Group’s network.

Titan’s fresh capital will enable the firm to broaden its bitcoin mining pool’s reach as it taps Digital Finance Group’s network.

  • Titan Mining has received a $250,000 private equity investment from Digital Finance Group.
  • Titan operates bitcoin mining pools in different continents around the world, while DFG invests in bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies.
  • The investment gives Titan Mining a broader reach in the industry with DFG’s portfolio of partners.

Titan Mining, a next-generation bitcoin mining pool utilizing software to bridge efficiency with transparency, has raised $250,000 in a private investment and strategic initiative from global cryptocurrency investment firm Digital Finance Group (DFG), according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“The support of Digital Finance Group is extremely important to us, it gives us a network and deep institutional know-how that will help us build our business, benefiting not only us but the entire industry,” Titan Mining CEO Ryan Condron said in the release.

Access to DFG’s portfolio of companies is a boon to Titan Mining as it allows for a growing customer base and a larger potential for growth in developing pipelines in the industry. On the other hand, Titan’s technical and industry know-how will enable DFG to broaden its reach as it communicates with investors interested in bitcoin mining.

“DFG focuses on working with the most important teams and service providers,” James Wo, founder and CEO of DFG, said in the release. “Titan Mining makes for the perfect partner to work with, being a company providing such a basic yet important service to an industry that is highly dependent on crypto mining.”

Titan Mining’s enterprise-grade mining pool, the first of its kind, allows Bitcoin miners to increase efficiency and scalability at a flat low cost, while its Lumerin Protocol, which supports a hashpower marketplace driven by smart contract functionality, allows DFG to use its extended portfolio of partnerships to broaden both its technical knowledge of the industry and customer base.

Titan announced the creation of its North American bitcoin mining pool, Titan Pool, in December 2020 as it sought to help increase the region’s share of the total Bitcoin hashrate. Despite once having China as a core player in the industry, bitcoin mining has over the past year decentralized to more countries following the outright ban the Asian country issued on the activity.

Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Announces North American Bitcoin Mining Pool

Dec 3, 2020
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Joins Foundry USA Bitcoin Mining Pool

Mar 23, 2021
Mining - BTCC Announces the "Indefinite" Closure of Its Mining Pool
Business

BTCC Announces the "Indefinite" Closure of Its Mining Pool

Nov 6, 2018
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

HIVE Buys 3,019 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Jul 12, 2021
Law & justice - Australian Civil Servant Caught Mining Crypto With Government Hardware
Business

Foundry Digital’s Bitcoin Mining Pool Is Welcoming Institutional Clients

Mar 11, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Giant Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431 Million

Sep 21, 2021
In this episode of Bitcoin In Asia, BlockBridge Consulting’s Nishant Sharma discusses how fresh competition is changing the bitcoin mining market.
Business

Video: Fresh Competition Is Shaping The Bitcoin Mining Hardware And Pool Landscape

Oct 19, 2020
What role should mining pools play in ensuring decentralization as record hash rates and difficulty levels roll in?
Business

As Bitcoin Mining Becomes More Competitive, Will Pools Ensure Decentralization?

Oct 12, 2020
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

CleanSpark Transitions One Exahash Of Bitcoin Mining Power To Foundry USA Pool

Sep 27, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

A Publicly-Listed Bitcoin Miner Shares Expectations For Intel’s New ASIC Chip

Feb 4, 2022
Feature
Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Bitcoin Miner Merkle Partners With Bitmain for 500 MW Farm

Feb 11, 2022
News
If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

Apr 14, 2021
NA-mining-map2021-thumbnail
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America

Jan 20, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Approved For Nasdaq Listing

Jun 21, 2021
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Apr 22, 2021