Skip to main content
FBI Forms New Bitcoin Unit As DOJ Taps New Crypto Head
News

FBI Forms New Bitcoin Unit As DOJ Taps New Crypto Head

The bureau’s new ‘virtual asset exploitation’ unit will focus on blockchain analysis, cryptocurrency seizures, and staff training.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The bureau’s new ‘virtual asset exploitation’ unit will focus on blockchain analysis, cryptocurrency seizures, and staff training.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) appointed a seasoned computer crimes prosecutor as the first director of its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) and announced that the FBI is launching a new unit dedicated to providing analysis and training in cryptocurrency matters across the bureau.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a virtual address to the Munich Cyber Security Conference Thursday that the FBI’s Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit will bring together investigators with expertise in blockchain analysis and virtual asset seizure, reported Business Insider.

The bureau’s new unit will also collaborate with DOJ’s NCET, the department said in a statement Thursday.

“The NCET will identify, investigate, support and pursue the department’s cases involving the criminal use of digital assets, with a particular focus on virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, infrastructure providers, and other entities that are enabling the misuse of cryptocurrency and related technologies to commit or facilitate criminal activity,” per the statement.

The statement also detailed the appointment of NCET’s first director, Eun Young Choi – a seasoned prosecutor with almost a decade of experience in the department that most recently served as senior counsel to Monaco. She served as lead prosecutor in the investigation of the J.P. Morgan Chase hack and the operation of Coin.mx.

“With the rapid innovation of digital assets and distributed ledger technologies, we have seen a rise in their illicit use by criminals who exploit them to fuel cyberattacks and ransomware and extortion schemes; traffic in narcotics, hacking tools and illicit contraband online; commit thefts and scams; and launder the proceeds of their crimes,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said in a statement.

Director Choi’s appointment and the creation of the FBI’s new virtual asset exploitation unit come on the heels of the DOJ’s largest financial seizure ever. Earlier this month, the department said it had recovered billions of dollars worth of bitcoin allegedly stolen in a 2016 hack of Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency exchange affiliated with the world’s biggest stablecoin, Tether.

Despite the mainstream belief that bitcoin’s usage in criminal activity is elevated, the phenomenon has been accounting for an ever-smaller share of total cryptocurrency activity, recently reaching 0.15% of total transaction volume, according to a Chainalysis report.

Adoption - bitFlyer Conducts European Study of Consumer Crypto Confidence
Business

New Hampshire Establishes Bitcoin And Crypto Study Commission

Feb 14, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

Jan 28, 2022
News
Law & justice - “Holders Are Not at Risk”: Bitfinex Lawyer Responds to NY Attorney General
Markets

DOJ Recovers $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin Stolen In Bitfinex Hack

Feb 8, 2022
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

Feb 9, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

Feb 3, 2022
News
basketball-iso
Business

Lebron James To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Education Program

Jan 28, 2022
News
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

Jan 19, 2022
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Markets

Biden Administration To Regulate Bitcoin As A Matter Of National Security: Report

Jan 27, 2022
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Markets

New Introduced Bill Would Exempt Bitcoin From Missouri Taxes

Feb 11, 2022
News
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 11, 2022
News
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitcoin Payroll Provider Bitwage Launches New Platform

Jan 26, 2022
News
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Neutral As Fed Chair Powell Speaks

Jan 26, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 116 TH Takes $265K Block Reward

Jan 13, 2022
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News