October 27, 2021
River Financial Announces White-Glove Mining Service
Publish date:

River Financial Announces White-Glove Mining Service

River Mining seeks to take the hassle and complexity out of bitcoin mining while allowing clients to own their rigs.
Author:

Bitcoin-only technology and financial services company River Financial announced today the launch of its mining white-glove service, River Mining, in a release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. The service seeks to reduce the barriers for new entrants into the bitcoin mining industry, allowing any U.S. customer to start mining BTC themselves.

“Our clients are looking to put their money to work, and River Mining will enable them to earn their own Bitcoin,” said Alex Leishman, River’s CEO. “This is a key step in our mission to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin, the future of money.”

In the Bitcoin early days, it was possible to mine using a regular laptop. People would let their computers run as a full mining node and reap some inexpensive BTC from time to time. However, since the inception of the first ASIC mining machine in 2012, that reality began to change. Chips got more specialized by the year, and the mining industry became overly competitive, leaving retail bitcoin miners out of the picture. But River wants to change that.

“With River Mining, clients will own their mining hardware and the Bitcoin generated will be deposited directly into their River accounts,” per the release. “The company has partnered with premier U.S.-based data centers to manage the mining machines and ensure that River’s clients are using the best technology available, which will maximize their Bitcoin production.”

In September, Compass Mining launched a similar service, At-Home Mining, to democratize access to the bitcoin mining industry by delivering an ASIC machine to the customer’s door, as well as assisting with the necessary installation.

River takes a different approach by abstracting the process entirely. Instead of hosting mining rigs themselves, River Mining customers acquire a mining fleet in a rented data center, which is integrated to their River Financial platform.

River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Business

River Financial Joins Hawaii's Digital Currency Innovation Lab

Aug 19, 2020
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Markets

River Financial Wants to Be the Bitcoiner's Charles Schwab

Jan 2, 2020
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Markets

With Rising Interest in Plan B Services, River Financial Raises $5.7 Million

Jun 17, 2020
Bitcoin mining at home is a good usage of energy and electricity because you get bitcoin from it.
Business

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Business

Mawson Infrastructure Group Buys 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Aug 13, 2021
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Markets

River Rolls Out Mobile App For Bitcoin Investment

Feb 3, 2021
Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

CleanSpark Provides Updates On Bitcoin Mining Operations, Outlines Expansion Plans

Aug 3, 2021
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

Jul 28, 2021
Mining - Belarus Could Get a Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Center
Business

Belarus President Urges Citizens To Mine Bitcoin Rather Than Seek Low-Paying Jobs Overseas

Sep 1, 2021
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

Midwest Utility Mines Bitcoin To Balance Electricity Supply

Sep 24, 2021
Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Jun 23, 2021
106935129-1630353315787-Aanya_ishaan_at_desk
Business

These Two Kids Are Making $30,000 A Month Mining Bitcoin

Aug 31, 2021
The team at Luxor has introduced Hashrate Index, a website featuring data that adds some transparency to the bitcoin mining industry.
Markets

Luxor Technologies Announces New Crypto Mining Stock Index

Jul 28, 2021
As more groups work to contribute Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America, industry-focused financial services providers are critical.
Business

How Industry Financial Services Are Buoying North American Bitcoin Mining

Dec 10, 2020
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

May 18, 2021