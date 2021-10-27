October 27, 2021
Bitfarms Building Two New Farms Of 78 MW Capacity In Canada
Publish date:

Bitfarms Building Two New Farms Of 78 MW Capacity In Canada

The two farms are expected to accommodate 21,000 bitcoin mining rigs and generate over 2 EH/s.
Author:
  • Bitfarms has started the construction of two new mining farms in Canada.
  • “Both farms will benefit from our existing cost-effective contracts that supply green hydro power at an average cost of just $0.04 per kilowatt hour,” its CEO said.
  • The company expects to house 21,000 rigs and generate 2.1 EH/s of hashrate capacity upon completion.

Bitcoin miner Bitfarms announced it is constructing two new mining farms in the city of Sherbrooke, Québec, to be completed in phases during the first two quarters of 2022 and house a total of 78 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. The company expects to accommodate 21,000 bitcoin miners that together may generate over 2 exahashes per second (EH/s).

“Committed to increasing our capacity and hashrate in a cost-effective manner, we have been working closely with the City of Sherbrooke to expedite our expansion,” said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms, per the announcement. “Both farms will benefit from our existing cost-effective contracts that supply green hydro power at an average cost of just $0.04 per kilowatt hour.”

The Toronto-based miner currently has five fully operational farms and two under construction. With this new project, Bitfarms is now working to deploy four bitcoin mining farms over the coming years.

“Similar to all our other Québec farms, they will be passively cooled by the Canadian climate, reducing total energy consumption and operating costs,” Grodzki added.

Bitfarms has become a global bitcoin miner and is seeking to supercharge its operations. The company expects to achieve 3 EH/s of hashrate capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 8 EH/s by the end of that year.

In early October, the miner signed engineering, procurement, and construction contracts in Argentina to build a new mining farm there, expected to accommodate 55,000 new mining rigs and add up to 210 MW of power capacity by 2022.

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Begins Construction Of 210 MW Farm

Oct 7, 2021
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

Aug 5, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in Québec

Sep 9, 2019
North America is becoming an increasingly popular home for bitcoin mining operations, from Georgia to Alberta. Here’s a look at the new expansions.
Business

Bitcoin Mining in North America: A New Gold Rush in the New World

Dec 3, 2019
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitfarms To Be Traded On Nasdaq

Jun 17, 2021
Lightning nodes connect the lightning network together, in a decentralized technology.
Markets

Lightning Network Capacity Grows 46% In Two Months

Aug 9, 2021
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Business

Greenidge Generation To Repurpose Old Coal Ash Landfill Into A New Solar Farm

Jul 29, 2021
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Aug 10, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran To Lift Bitcoin Mining Ban In September

Aug 23, 2021
North America
Business

Bitcoin Mining In Canada Is Thriving Despite Stringent Regulations

Aug 30, 2021
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Acquires Second Power Plant, Could Double Capacity

Aug 3, 2021
In 2020, factors like new hardware, the upcoming reward halving and more will determine how bitcoin mining, and Bitcoin in general, grows.
Business

Hashing Ahead: A Look at Bitcoin Mining in 2020

Dec 30, 2019
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Hut 8 Buys 11,090 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs For $44 Million

Jul 1, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Jun 22, 2021
Regulation - Pakistan Introduces Crypto Regulation
Culture

Pakistan To Build Two Mining Farms As Government Looks To Participate In Bull Run Directly

Mar 18, 2021