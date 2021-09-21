September 21, 2021
Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

The bitcoin-first, proof-of-work mining company has launched a new service to bring bitcoin mining to U.S. households on demand.
Author:
Publish date:
The bitcoin-first, proof-of-work mining company has launched a new service to bring bitcoin mining to U.S. households on demand.

Bitcoin-first company Compass Mining announced today the launch of At-Home Mining. This direct-to-consumer service provides customers with the ability to mine bitcoin from their own homes. Clients that hire the service will have an ASIC machine delivered to their door within three weeks and customer support available to help them install the rig.

"Bitcoin was started by home miners and now we are seeing a renaissance of home mining," said Thomas Heller, the chief business officer of Compass Mining. "We are proud of the work we have put into making Compass an industry leader and we are confident this new offering will bring more people into bitcoin mining, which is good for the community as a whole."

Indeed, in 2009, 2010, and 2011, people could mine bitcoin with regular laptops at home. It wasn't until the first ASIC machine was introduced in 2012 that that began to change. Since then, bitcoin mining has become more institutionalized by the year, leaving retail miners out of the equation. With its newest service, Compass is taking a shot towards re-enabling regular folks to mine bitcoin from the comfort of their homes without having to pay additional hosting facility fees.

"As Compass continues to expand the services we offer, we are continuously looking to make bitcoin mining accessible for everyone. With At-Home Mining, we are bringing bitcoin mining back to its roots," said Whitney Gibbs, CEO of Compass. "While industrial mining operations and retail miners primarily use Compass to help them secure space in one of our 23 hosting facilities around the world, we have found that there is significant interest from our customer base to set up operations in their own home. By creating this new product line, it gives more flexibility and options of where to host their machine and mine bitcoin."

Compass said sales have already gone live today, and customers who opt-in to the service can expect the hardware to arrive within two to three weeks of purchase. The company also highlighted that its support team would assist customers after their purchase. However, the At-Home Mining service is currently only available to U.S. customers.

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compass Mining To Offer U.S. Clients Tax-Efficient Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

Compass Partners With Oklo For Fission-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

The Plebs Guide To Bitcoin Mining At Home

Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Why (And How) You Can Mine Bitcoin At Home

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

Mining - Will This Vulnerability Finally Compel Bitmain to Open Source Its Firmware?
Business

Bitmain And The Institutionalization Of Bitcoin Mining Manufacturers

Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Council Launches Mission Statement, Seeks Members

Plouton Mining has raised $1 million for a proposed sustainable, solar-powered bitcoin mining complex in California’s Mojave Desert.
Business

Mojave, California Could Be the Home of Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

Mining - As Supply Exceeds Demand
Business

Chinese Listed Companies and Bitcoin Mining: Partner or Predator?

Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free