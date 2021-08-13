Favorable Regulation, Abundant Energy Turning Wyoming Into A Bitcoin Hub

Favorable Regulation, Abundant Energy Turning Wyoming Into A Bitcoin Hub

Clear, welcoming regulation, abundant energy sources are among the main two reasons why Wyoming is becoming the next big Bitcoin state.
Author:
Publish date:
Clear, welcoming regulation, abundant energy sources are among the main two reasons why Wyoming is becoming the next big Bitcoin state.

Friendly and precise regulation, abundant energy sources, and a thriving innovation landscape drive Wyoming to become the next bitcoin state. CNBC talked with Avanti CEO Caitlin Long and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who both live there, to gauge what's behind the state's fast-tracking on Bitcoin innovation.

The state of Wyoming has been taking steps to become a hotbed for bitcoin companies by approving friendly legislations and clarifying existing ones. The state has already passed 26 blockchain-related bills, including a new type of charter for bitcoin banks – which have also been assured quick approval by the regulatory agencies there.

"What Wyoming did was create a welcoming legal environment, just clarifying that [the cryptocurrency] industry is lawful and does exist in a recognized manner," said Avanti founder and CEO Caitlin Long. "In other states, [most of the industry] is just in a legal and regulatory grey area."

Additionally, there is no personal income tax in Wyoming, which might have been driving people to look for a new place to call home to choose the state. When it comes to attracting companies, Wyoming also offers abundant, cheap energy sources – critical for bitcoin miners looking to relocate operations after mining-hotbed China started cracking down on the industry. Internet speeds and uptime are also great in Cheyenne, Wyoming's capital, which has become a data center hub.

As a result, Sen. Cynthia Lummis told CNBC, the state is getting more revenue and creating more tech jobs. She hopes, however, that Wyoming's example leads the federal government to take more significant steps.

"There's been a long delay in getting [regulatory] action," said Sen. Cynthia Lummis. "We're trying to encourage the [federal government] to move it along so these companies are not burning through their capital trying to get a charter...they can actually begin to conduct business."

Wyoming's positive stance towards innovation is part of its history. The state has a record of pioneering new laws, having been the first U.S. state to allow women to vote and have Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). Hopefully, Wyoming's lead in favorable regulatory action towards Bitcoin moves other states and the federal government to embrace the innovation.

Regulation - Wyoming Passes New Friendly Regulations for Crypto Assets
Business

Wyoming Passes New Friendly Regulations for Crypto Assets

Regulation - Wyoming Blockchain Bill Rockets Ahead for Signing
Business

Wyoming Blockchain Bill Rockets Ahead for Signing

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Business

Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming, Reopens Services in State

Regulation - Blockchain Coalition Seeks to Make Bitcoin Welcome in Wyoming
Business

Blockchain Coalition Seeks to Make Bitcoin Welcome in Wyoming

Regulation - Wyoming House Unanimously Approves Two Pro-Blockchain Bills
Business

Wyoming House Unanimously Approves Two Pro-Blockchain Bills

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Adoption & community - Wyoming Passes Bill to Secure Banking Relations for Blockchain Companies
Culture

Wyoming Passes Bill to Secure Banking Relations for Blockchain Companies

Iran BTC energy
Culture

Bitcoin Power: The Energy Of A Money

Mining - Canadian Province Offers Low-Cost Energy Incentives to Bitcoin Miners
Business

Canadian Province Offers Low-Cost Energy Incentives to Bitcoin Miners

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Cynthia Lummis Is Bringing Bitcoin To The U.S. Senate

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Is Nuclear Power The Future Of Bitcoin Mining?

Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Just Experienced Its Second Largest Downward Adjustment
Business

Solteir Mining To Power Operations With Solar Energy In Partnership With OPTEC

Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Business

Sweden Riksbank Governor: Bitcoin Unlikely To Dodge Regulation For Long

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Crusoe Energy Seeking Loan To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Op-ed - Bermuda Is Quickly Gaining Favor as a Jurisdiction of Choice for Digital Assets
Business

Bermuda Is Quickly Gaining Favor as a Jurisdiction of Choice for Digital Assets