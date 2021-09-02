September 2, 2021
MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

Marathon's MaraPool will provide its members with seamless access to NYDIG's institutional-grade services through an expanded collaboration.
Author:
Publish date:
Marathon's MaraPool will provide its members with seamless access to NYDIG's institutional-grade services through an expanded collaboration.

Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings announced yesterday in a press release a new facet to its collaboration with institutional bitcoin services provider NYDIG. The expanded partnership will now allow all members of Marathon's bitcoin mining pool, MaraPool, to access NYDIG's products and services tailored to miners, including equipment procurement, financing, advisory services, and investment vehicles.

"NYDIG has been an important collaborator of ours, providing a variety of treasury management and trading services, including facilitation of the purchase of 4,812.66 bitcoins in January," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's CEO, per the release. "[By] collaborating with NYDIG on our mining pool, we have enabled all members of our pool to have access to the same world class solutions and expertise from which Marathon has benefitted."

MaraPool is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining pool owned by Marathon that will begin accepting applications from other bitcoin mining companies based in the U.S. in late September. The pool, which focuses on carbon-neutral mining, provides its members with a suite of services and products. Now, NYDIG, which specializes in offering bitcoin investment and technology solutions to banks, corporations, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals, will further increase the offerings MaraPool provides its members with.

The technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin will enable miners in the pool to purchase new machinery at competitive rates, access secure and flexible funding by posting assets as collateral, and generate income on their bitcoin with yield generation. Additionally, NYDIG will provide miners the ability to hold their bitcoin directly or through select investment vehicles and leverage the company's expertise on tax, valuation, and accounting services with white glove customer experience.

"We are very pleased to be expanding our work with Marathon to provide all members of MaraPool with access to NYDIG's robust suite of products and services tailored specifically for the complex needs of bitcoin miners," said Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG.

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Company Serving 100,000 Wealth Managers Can Now Invest In Bitcoin Via NYDIG Partnership

Morgan Stanley is a legacy financial institution that will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Business

NYDIG, FS Investments File To Offer Another Bitcoin Fund Through Morgan Stanley

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Will Stop Censoring Transactions, Start Signaling For Taproot

Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

NYDIG Bought The Recent Bitcoin Dip, Indicates Other Institutions Are Doing The Same

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Council Launches Mission Statement, Seeks Members

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Local Reports Indicate Bitcoin Miners In Sichuan Have Been Ordered To Shut Down

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

CFO Of World’s Largest Hedge Fund Joins NYDIG To Focus On Bitcoin

A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy