$1.5 Trillion Investment Management Firm Is Hiring a Bitcoin And Crypto Research Analyst

On Wednesday Franklin Templeton, with over $1.4 Trillion in assets under management, posted an open position for a “Research Analyst - Crypto Currency” on LinkedIn.

According to the LinkedIn post, the traditional multinational holding company, which provides investment solutions to 34 countries around the world, is seeking to employ someone to provide “research coverage” for Bitcoin.

The research analyst would “develop and maintain valuation models and keep portfolio managers and senior executives informed of various protocol regulatory, staking and business opportunities.”

Franklin Templeton already employs over 12,000 people across 34 countries. The firm has not yet said whether it plans to provide Bitcoin investment vehicles or exposure in any form.

This year it has become common for giant American companies to begin to hire for Bitcoin and crypto leadership positions. In August, Walmart, one of the world’s biggest retailers, began its search to hire a “Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead” to “own and drive the Digital Currency strategy”.



In July, Amazon began its search to hire a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead” for its Payment Acceptance & Experience Team, who are responsible for facilitating billions of online customer payments through the sites and services of one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world.



All of these giant companies have the potential to introduce and provide millions of customers with Bitcoin exposure.