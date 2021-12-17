Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Luxor Updates Its Bitcoin Hash Rate Platform
Publish date:

Luxor Updates Its Bitcoin Hash Rate Platform

The software company has introduced a new version of its Hashrate Index, which provides insights into the bitcoin mining industry.
Author:

The software company has introduced a new version of its Hashrate Index, which provides insights into the bitcoin mining industry.

Bitcoin mining pool and software company Luxor Technologies has introduced the latest version of its data platform, Hashrate Index. The tool enables users to gauge the state of the bitcoin mining industry by providing insights on a series of related metrics, including hashprice, which shows miner revenue per hashrate, and rig price, which compares mining rigs in cost, efficiency, and value terms.

Hashrate Index now presents bitcoin-denominated data in its newest iteration, a feature long-sought-after by customers. In a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Luxor said that the addition seeks to facilitate miners to model out their payback period as many pay for equipment in bitcoin and use BTC as a unit of account. In addition to revamped metrics, Hashrate Index also received new functions.

“[The] redesign will also come with new Bitcoin network data, such as hashrate, block size, difficulty, and fees as a percentage of block rewards,” per the statement. “Hashrate Index’s stock page is getting a face lift as well, with comprehensive data on public bitcoin mining companies like hashrate, market cap, correlation to bitcoin, trading volume, price performance, and more.”

New Bitcoin network data is available in Hashrate Index’s latest version. Source: Luxor Technologies.

New Bitcoin network data is available in Hashrate Index’s latest version. Source: Luxor Technologies.

“Hashrate is the digital commodity powering Bitcoin mining, and as mining has evolved, so too have the ways hashrate is bought, sold, and financialized,” the statement said. “It’s our hope that the new platform will help our users unlock a new understanding of the dynamics that drive the ever-evolving mining industry.”

Luxor added it would iterate on the new platform next year as it aims to include additional features, an API integration, and CSVs for the data.

In June, the software company raised $5 million in a Series A financing round led by institutional bitcoin broker NYDIG, establishing a partnership between the two companies to hasten the migration of hashrate to North America. Last month, Luxor signed a deal to provide bitcoin miner Atlas with pool services for a 100 megawatts (MW) mining operation.

Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-time High

Dec 10, 2021
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High Behind Price Rise, Private Pools in China

Jan 9, 2020
The team at Luxor has introduced Hashrate Index, a website featuring data that adds some transparency to the bitcoin mining industry.
Business

Introducing Hashrate Index, An Online Tool For Bitcoin Mining Transparency

Jul 16, 2020
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well.
Business

The Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Is Seeing An Unprecedented Restructuring

Oct 11, 2021
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Near Full Recovery From China Ban, Close To New All-Time High

Nov 30, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Luxor Raises $5 Million In Round Led By NYDIG

Jun 9, 2021
IMG_3496
Business

Bitcoin Miner Atlas Partners With Luxor For Pool Services On 100 MW Operation

Nov 8, 2021
Bitcoin Mining in Africa: What Can Be Done to Encourage Mining?
Business

Bitcoin Mining Group Luxor Technologies Announces Pre-Seed Fundraising

Feb 16, 2021
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Technical

Nearly Half Of Bitcoin Hash Rate Now Signaling For Taproot Activation

May 4, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

Jun 30, 2021
Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

CleanSpark Provides Updates On Bitcoin Mining Operations, Outlines Expansion Plans

Aug 3, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Has Sichuan Power Rationing Impacted The Bitcoin Hash Rate?

May 20, 2021
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Bitcoin Company NYDIG Raises $1B At $7B Valuation

Dec 14, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

TeraWulf Orders 30,000 Bitmain Rigs, Eyeing Top-Ten Hash Rate Spot

Jun 30, 2021
Technical - Taproot Is Coming: What It Is
Technical

95% Of Bitcoin Hash Rate “Potentially” Signaling For Taproot Activation

May 21, 2021