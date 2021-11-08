Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Bitcoin Miner Atlas Partners With Luxor For Pool Services On 100 MW Operation
Publish date:

Bitcoin Miner Atlas Partners With Luxor For Pool Services On 100 MW Operation

The bitcoin miner will leverage Luxor's suite of pool services on its under-construction 100 megawatts farm.
Author:

The bitcoin miner will leverage Luxor's suite of pool services on its under-construction 100 megawatts farm.

Bitcoin mining company and pool operator Luxor Technology will provide Atlas Mining with pool services in a new partnership formed between the two companies. Atlas will use Luxor's services in its 100 megawatts (MW) mining operation currently under deployment that sprung from a collaboration with Compute North, a mining service provider.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership," said Raymond Yuan, founder of Atlas, in a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. "Atlas is a global enterprise, and we are committed to leading the industry with best-in-class local partners like Luxor and Compute North. Luxor, with its advanced pool operation, research, and innovation, aligns well with our values. We are looking forward to a long-term, productive relationship."

According to the release, Atlas expects to complete the first phase of its Compute North deployment by December 15. However, the 100 MW farm won't be fully operational until the first quarter of 2022. With the collaboration, Atlas is joining other major bitcoin miners to partner with Luxor, including Compute North itself, Hut 8, and Argo Blockchain.

Luxor provides bitcoin miners in North America with products like Hashrate Index, a platform for transparent information on the revenue they should expect; bitcoin mining pool software servers; and Luxor Switch, a proprietary profit-switching tool that seeks to maximize rewards by employing hashrate to different blockchains whilst being paid in BTC. In June, the company raised $5 million in a funding round led by bitcoin services company NYDIG.

"We are thrilled to be working with Atlas Mining as they expand their mining footprint in North America," said Alex Brammer, Luxor's VP of business development, in the release. "Atlas' emphasis on developing long-term, strategic partnerships with North American Bitcoin mining service providers like Luxor and Compute North is evidence of its vision for a sustainable, globally distributed, yet locally resourced Bitcoin mining network."

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Begins Construction Of 210 MW Farm

Oct 7, 2021
Computer chips are critical to Bitcoin technology, particularly bitcoin mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Greenidge Partners With Foundry To Acquire 8,300 Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Jul 14, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Shares Bitcoin Production Updates, Secures $100 Million RLOC

Oct 4, 2021
mining
Business

Compute North And Atlas Mining Partner Up To Expand Their US Operations

Oct 19, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

Sep 2, 2021
Bitcoin Mining in Africa: What Can Be Done to Encourage Mining?
Business

Bitcoin Mining Group Luxor Technologies Announces Pre-Seed Fundraising

Feb 16, 2021
Vancouver-based DMG has launched a new bitcoin mining pool that emphasizes regulatory compliance over low fees, offering a new industry avenue.
Business

New North American Mining Pool Bets On Region And Regulatory Compliance

Nov 9, 2020
Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

CleanSpark Provides Updates On Bitcoin Mining Operations, Outlines Expansion Plans

Aug 3, 2021
Bitmain’s new service, the World Digital Mining Map, will create a directory of cryptocurrency mining farms to help guide individual miners.
Business

Bitmain to Play Matchmaker Between Mining Farms, Miners With New Service

Sep 27, 2019
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

Jul 28, 2021
Fold’s new app allows users to spend fiat via a credit debit card and earn bitcoin back on purchases with select retailers.
Business

Bitrefill Partners With El Salvador’s Super App Hugo

Sep 15, 2021
As more groups work to contribute Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America, industry-focused financial services providers are critical.
Business

How Industry Financial Services Are Buoying North American Bitcoin Mining

Dec 10, 2020
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Luxor Raises $5 Million In Round Led By NYDIG

Jun 9, 2021
The team at Luxor has introduced Hashrate Index, a website featuring data that adds some transparency to the bitcoin mining industry.
Business

Introducing Hashrate Index, An Online Tool For Bitcoin Mining Transparency

Jul 16, 2020
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Jul 13, 2021