LocalBitcoins Cuts Deposit, Transaction Fees Between Wallets In Platform To Zero

LocalBitcoins Cuts Deposit, Transaction Fees Between Wallets In Platform To Zero

Person-to-person bitcoin exchange LocalBitcoins has announced it has cut down some fees on the platform to zero.
Author:
Publish date:
Person-to-person bitcoin exchange LocalBitcoins has announced it has cut down some fees on the platform to zero.

Bitcoin exchange LocalBitcoins has announced that deposit fees and transaction fees between wallets in the platform are now free. Launched in 2012, the platform doesn't touch fiat currency itself; users can transact with each other leveraging the platform that only intermediates the process – introducing sellers to interested buyers.

Initially, LocalBitcoins became very popular because the platform was more lenient on identity-verification procedures since it doesn't transfer money itself. Users could also go further to buy bitcoin anonymously through cash trades, where buyer and seller would meet on a local, public space – hence the platform's name.

However, LocalBitcoins has changed dramatically in recent years, arguably losing its go-to status for anonymous bitcoin transactions. In March 2019, the exchange released a statement saying that it would abide by new regulations in Finland, where it is based, and require users to verify personal information. The new rules, which would come into effect in November 2019, included four individual account levels per trade and BTC volume, requiring the verification of the source of funds in some cases.

Later that year, in May, LocalBitcoins banned Iranian users from the platform and withdrew all services from Iran. In June, the exchange further limited user ability to retain privacy by stopping customers from making in-person trades of bitcoin for cash. Finally, in August, LocalBitcoins strengthened its KYC requirements, even more, losing credibility in the anonymous bitcoin trading space.

However, the platform remains important for other use cases worldwide. In Nigeria, for instance, the central bank (CBN) attempted to restrict BTC trading by banning regulated institutions from dealing with bitcoin in February 2021. However, a few months after that, the country experienced an increase in bitcoin activity, with peer-to-peer BTC trading volume rising by 27% in Nigeria. But it isn't clear how much of that came from LocalBitcoins.

Regulation - LocalBitcoins
Business

LocalBitcoins, Once a Go-To for Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions, Adds KYC

LocalBitcoins
Culture

LocalBitcoins Stops Cash Trades, Personal Offers on Platform

Adoption & community - LocalBitcoins Denies Service to Iranian Users
Culture

LocalBitcoins Denies Service to Iranian Users

Law & justice - Man Sentenced for Illegal Money Transmission Services on LocalBitcoins
Culture

Man Sentenced for Illegal Money Transmission Services on LocalBitcoins

Bitcoin remains the most valuable cryptocurrency because of three essential factors: elegant design, the solving of a real problem and resilience.
Technical

Despite Hash Rate Drop, Surge In Transaction Fees, Bitcoin Is Resilient

LocalBitcoins will enforce strict KYC/AML regulations in September 2019. Does privacy still matter?
Culture

LocalBitcoins’ New KYC Rules Raise Privacy Concerns

Op-ed - Don’t Raise Bitcoin Transaction Fees
Technical

Don’t Raise Bitcoin Transaction Fees

Adoption & community - Bitcoin Dev Demos the First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin ATM
Business

Circle K To Deploy Bitcoin ATMs In Stores Through Partnership With Bitcoin Depot

Startups - BTC.com Wallet Tries Discounting Some Priority Transaction Fees
Business

BTC.com Wallet Tries Discounting Some Priority Transaction Fees

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

Privacy & security - Phishing Scam Hits LocalBitcoins
Culture

Phishing Scam Hits LocalBitcoins, Clients Lose Funds

Mining - Bitcoin Transactions Spike in April While SegWit Keeps Fees Low: Report
Technical

Bitcoin Transactions Spike in April While SegWit Keeps Fees Low: Report

Cryptocurrency Regulation in the U.S. Faces Uncertainty in 2020
Business

Biden Tech Advisor Owns Between $1 Million And $5 Million In Bitcoin

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Business

World's Largest Interdealer Broker, TP ICAP, To Launch Bitcoin Trading Platform

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A