Skip to main content
Ledger Announces New Ledger Stax Wallet
News

Ledger Announces New Ledger Stax Wallet

The company unveiled a new stylish hardware wallet designed by a former Apple engineer at a Paris event today.

The company unveiled a new stylish hardware wallet designed by a former Apple engineer at a Paris event today.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has announced a new wallet designed by former Apple engineer Tony Fadell, named Ledger Stax. The wallet utilizes E Ink technology on a small, rectangular wrap-around screen, similar in appearance to a smartphone.

Ledger Stax hardware wallet

Source: Ledger


The device will function as other Ledgers do, allowing users to store bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies in cold storage, offline. The front of the device will feature a customizable display that can feature photos or NFTs, per the device product page.

Ledger Stax has a price tag of $279 with an estimated delivery date of March 2023, and the device is now available for pre-order. It will also be available in Best Buy stores, as the electronics giant currently stocks the Ledger Nano S Plus and Nano X devices.

Source: Ledger

Source: Ledger

The Stax has been designed to introduce a more premium product, going beyond the simple Ledger Nano S, which is small and has features similar to a USB drive. It also comes at an opportune time for the company, as many reconsider their desire to self-custody their cryptocurrency after the massive collapse of the FTX exchange and subsequent loss of billions of exchange-custodied user funds. Indeed, in response to questions from Fortune Crypto, a company spokesperson confirmed that in November “Ledger had its two best-ever sales days.”


In addition, Fadell described his reasoning for his design to Fortune Crypto, saying “We need a user-friendly — no, a ‘user-delightful’ — tool to bring digital asset security to the rest of us, not just the geeks,” said Fadell.

While there is debate amongst the greater Bitcoin Maximalism community in regards to utilizing and promoting wallets that offer compatibility for altcoins, having more users practice self-custody as opposed to trusting in custodians could be considered a net educational benefit for the ecosystem, and theoretically an appealing, well-designed device could introduce more people to that concept.

Op-ed - The Ledger Wallet Nano: Cutting-Edge Hardware Security
Reviews

The Ledger Wallet Nano: Cutting-Edge Hardware Security

By Tyler Evans
- Ledger Releases New Wallet With More Memory
Technical

Ledger Releases New Wallet With More Memory, App for Mobile Management

By Colin Harper
This third entry in our series reviewing the leading hardware bitcoin wallets on the market scrutinizes their privacy and security.
Reviews

Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: What’s the Best Hardware Wallet on the Market? Part 3

By Vlad Costea
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Technical

Bitcoin Wallet Ledger Adds Support for PSBTs, Multisig

By Namcios
Privacy & security - Phishing Scam Hits LocalBitcoins
Technical

Inside The Scam: Victims Of Ledger Hack Are Receiving Fake Hardware Wallets

By Namcios
In this video review, Bitcoin Magazine covers the Ledger Nano X, the latest cryptocurrency hardware wallet offered by the company Ledger.
Reviews

Video Review: Ledger Nano X

By Michael Taiberg
Privacy & security - Security Researchers Reveal Wallet Vulnerabilities On Stage at 35C3
Culture

Security Researchers Reveal Wallet Vulnerabilities On Stage at 35C3

By Jimmy Aki
Payments - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Review: Ledger May Have Caught Up to Trezor With Nano S
Technical

Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Review: Ledger May Have Caught Up to Trezor With Nano S

By Kyle Torpey
Privacy & security - New OBPP Report Outlines Troubling State of Privacy in Bitcoin Wallets
Culture

New OBPP Report Outlines Troubling State of Privacy in Bitcoin Wallets

By Kyle Torpey
Investing - Samsung Invests $2.9 Million in Crypto Wallet Manufacturer Ledger
Markets

Samsung Invests $2.9 Million in Crypto Wallet Manufacturer Ledger

By Jimmy Aki
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Completes $380 Million Fundraise At $1.5 Billion Valuation

By Namcios
Image from iOS (70)
Business

PayPal Now Allows Bitcoin Transfers To External Wallets

By Shawn Amick
News
passport_batch2
Business

Foundation Devices Launches New Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

By Namcios
News
Startups - We Tested the New TREZOR Cryptocurrency Wallet: This Is What We Found
Business

We Tested the New TREZOR Cryptocurrency Wallet: This Is What We Found

By Giulio Prisco
Digital assets - A Newly Launched Stablecoin You’ve Never Heard of Is Coming to Ledger
Business

A Newly Launched Stablecoin You’ve Never Heard of Is Coming to Ledger

By Colin Harper