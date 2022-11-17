Skip to main content
FTX Exchange Release Day One Bankruptcy Filing: “Complete Failure”
News

FTX Exchange Release Day One Bankruptcy Filing: “Complete Failure”

The newly appointed CEO of FTX provides initial bankruptcy filing calling previous management a “complete failure” and details misuse of corporate funds.

The newly appointed CEO of FTX provides initial bankruptcy filing calling previous management a “complete failure” and details misuse of corporate funds.

FTX Exchange, following the collapse of its business, has filed its first day declaration in bankruptcy court citing a “complete failure of corporate controls,” per a court filing.

John J. Ray III, the newly appointed CEO of FTX Exchange, addressed the many issues facing FTX Exchange and the lack of leadership exhibited by Sam Bankman-Fried and other executives previously in charge of the company.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” said Ray. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”

Ray also explained that he has over 40 years of experience in restructuring companies, such as what is needed for FTX. His words cut a bit deeper when one realizes someone with that level of experience has never witnessed “failure” at this level.

The declaration spells out five core objectives that the new leadership team has in order to get things moving in the right direction: implementation of controls, asset protection and recovery, transparency and investigation, efficiency and coordination, and maximization of value.

Additionally, Ray expressed his concerns for currently available audited financial statements. Prager Metis, the audit firm for said documentation, is listed as the “first-ever CPA firm to officially open its Metaverse headquarters in the metaverse platform Decentraland.”

The new CEO of FTX explained that he did not know anything about this auditing firm and stated “As a practical matter, I do not believe it appropriate for stakeholders or the Court to rely on the audited financial statements as a reliable indication of the financial circumstances of these Silos.”

Furthermore, Ray expressed the improper use of FTX funds “to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors.” 

Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy, CEO Resigns

By Namcios
News
Adoption & community - Binance Now Supports Crypto Purchases With Credit Cards
Business

FTX Exchange Set To Be Acquired By Binance Following Liquidity Crisis

By Shawn Amick
News
Justice is blind, though courts and judges seem to make special legal consideration when it comes to Bitcoin regulation. Top photo
Culture

Failure Of FTX: The Evil Results Of ‘Altruistic’ Intentions

By Captain Sidd
Opinion
Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism can serve an important purpose to ward off newcomers from scams and altcoins, but is there a time when the toxicity is too much?
Culture

The Bitcoin Maxis Warned You About FTX

By Aleksandar Svetski
Opinion
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Dubai
Legal

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Wins Full Approval To Operate In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
Fixing broken fiat plumbing involves the pipes of money being repaired and inflation leak getting built out top photo.
Legal

Crypto Exchanges Need Proof Of Reserves: Bitcoin Policy Institute Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin top photo.
Business

Visa Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Debit Cards In 40 Countries In FTX Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News
Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism can serve an important purpose to ward off newcomers from scams and altcoins, but is there a time when the toxicity is too much?
Business

The Warning Signs Were There: The Collapse Of FTX Was Inevitable

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Binance X, an initiative from the cryptocurrency company focused on resources for developers, is mostly focused on the company’s own initiatives.
Business

Binance Walks Away From FTX Acquisition

By Namcios
News
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, burns and destroys the money and makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Business

Voyager Digital Files For Bankruptcy

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
636626331879905047-xlix
Business

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Buys Super Bowl Ad

By Nik Hoffman
Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

By Namcios
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Raises $900 Million, Largest Raise In Exchange History

By Nik Hoffman