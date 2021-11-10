Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Latin American Real Estate Market Leader Accepting Bitcoin As Payment
Publish date:

Latin American Real Estate Market Leader Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

La Haus, a prop-tech market leader there, will accept bitcoin on-chain and on Lightning for homes through OpenNode.
Author:

La Haus, a prop-tech market leader there, will accept bitcoin on-chain and on Lightning for homes through OpenNode.

  • Latin American real estate company La Haus will accept bitcoin as payment for homes.
  • OpenNode will allow La Haus to accept BTC on-chain and on the Lightning Network.
  • “La Haus is once again pioneering the use of technology to transform Latam housing markets,” the company said in a statement.

La Haus, a startup that wants to bring U.S. tech-enabled real estate services to the Latin American real estate market, announced it would start accepting bitcoin as payment for homes through a collaboration with bitcoin payments processor OpenNode. The former vice-minister of digital economy in Colombia, Jehudi Castro-Sierra, will oversee the Bitcoin initiative as La Haus’ vice president of the future.

“La Haus is once again pioneering the use of technology to transform Latam housing markets, plugging into the open monetary network and accepting Bitcoin via a fully integrated digital process,” according to a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

OpenNode will enable the prop-tech market leader in Mexico and Colombia to accept BTC both on-chain and on the Lightning Network to facilitate real estate sales digitally. The firm was founded by two Stanford graduates, Jerónimo Uribe and Rodrigo Sánchez-Ríos, and is on track to facilitate over $1 billion in annualized gross transaction value by December, per the release.

“We are firmly focused on making homeownership accessible and possible for millions of people across Latin America,” said Sánchez-Ríos, president of La Haus. “As we expand across Latin America, Bitcoin can solve some of the problems that come with buying a home with local currencies. The Bitcoin and real estate worlds have excellent synergy.”

Not only can Bitcoin help transacting parties in Latin America to trustlessly and instantly exchange value without relying on the cumbersome and expensive traditional payment rails, but the immutable digital monetary network also serves as a preventer of fraud.

“Real estate purchases are another perfect use case for Bitcoin, a global payment network designed to optimize the transfer of value,” said Kevin Adekayode, OpenNode’s head of operations. “We are delighted to be working with La Haus, a forward-thinking company not content to settle for the status quo. Together we are excited to leverage the power of Bitcoin, a proven rail for secure, instant, compliant, and traceable transactions.”

A Bitcoin Socratic Seminar fosters cooperative yet argumentative dialogue with participants asking questions and challenging their answers.
Business

American University Of Paraguay To Accept Tuition Payments In Bitcoin

Jun 24, 2021
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin

Aug 22, 2017
Blockchain - Op Ed: How the Blockchain and Distributed Ledgers Will Transform the Real Estate Market
Business

Op Ed: How the Blockchain and Distributed Ledgers Will Transform the Real Estate Market

Oct 3, 2017
Blockchain - Democratizing Real Estate Investing With Blockchain Technology
Business

Democratizing Real Estate Investing With Blockchain Technology

Mar 31, 2017
Bottlepay-Logo-Dark
Business

NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Nov 1, 2021
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Tesla Now Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Mar 24, 2021
The e-commerce platform Shopify has partnered with OpenNode to enable Lightning Network payments for its more than 500,000 merchants.
Technical

Shopify Merchants Can Now Accept Lightning Network Payments With OpenNode

Aug 28, 2019
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

OpenNode, BigCommerce Partner To Bring Bitcoin Payments To 60,000 Merchants

Jun 29, 2021
breno-assis-r3WAWU5Fi5Q-unsplash
Business

Escrow Company Issues First Bitcoin-Backed Real Estate Loan

Jul 28, 2021
Startups - Nick Spanos’s Zap Jolts Real Estate With Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts
Business

Nick Spanos’s Zap Jolts Real Estate With Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts

Jul 12, 2018
Bitmain’s new service, the World Digital Mining Map, will create a directory of cryptocurrency mining farms to help guide individual miners.
Sponsored Story

Miami's E11EVEN Nightclub Is Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Apr 22, 2021
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Camping World To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Apr 26, 2021
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Markets

The American Dream Is Dead And Bitcoin Has Replaced It

Oct 15, 2021
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

Sep 1, 2021
Verifone-Engage-Family-Master-File-Final
Business

U.S. Verifone Merchants To Accept Bitcoin As Payment

Sep 28, 2021