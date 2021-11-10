Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of The Center Cannot Hold, a show on Bitcoin Magazine Podcast with host Alex McShane, Zuby talks Bitcoin and Tyranny. Zuby is a British rapper, podcast host, author, public speaker, fitness advocate, part-time provocateur, creative entrepreneur, and Bitcoiner. Alex McShane is a writer for Bitcoin Magazine. They talked about tyranny, covid, fake science, centralized science, government funded research vs independent research, government overreach, monetary reform, ideas as property, and of course Bitcoin.



Zuby talks about his first experiences with Bitcoin and how he used it to help him gain monetary sovereignty and take back control of his music career, and his life overall. Zuby also discusses the competing marketplace for cryptos, and why Bitcoin sits apart from and is a superior asset class than all of them. Meanwhile, he simultaneously expresses his feeling that Bitcoin does not in fact fix everything, but that the actions incited by and learned from Bitcoin can give us a foothold in making the financial world a better place, and thereafter we can begin to make the world a better place overall.



