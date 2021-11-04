Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
India's Largest Mobile Payments Platform To Consider Bitcoin Offerings If Legalized
Publish date:

India's Largest Mobile Payments Platform To Consider Bitcoin Offerings If Legalized

India's largest mobile payments platform, Paytm, would consider Bitcoin offerings if India provided regulatory clarity on Bitcoin and crypto.
Author:

India's largest mobile payments platform, Paytm, would consider Bitcoin offerings if India provided regulatory clarity on Bitcoin and crypto.

  • Over 300 million customers and 20 million merchants in India could have access to Bitcoin services through the nation's largest payments provider.
  • Regulatory uncertainty on BTC is preventing Paytm, India's digital payments pioneer, from launching Bitcoin-related offerings in its platforms.
  • A ban on Bitcoin went live in India in 2018 but was lifted last year.

India's lack of regulatory clarity is holding back its largest digital payment solutions provider, Paytm, from offering Bitcoin services to its more than 300 million customers and 20 million merchants, its chief financial officer Madhur Deora told Bloomberg in an interview. If the country's central bank were to shed some light on how Bitcoin should be treated there, Paytm could get involved.

"Bitcoin is still in a regulatory grey area if not a regulatory ban in India," Deora said. "At the moment Paytm does not do Bitcoin. If it was ever to become fully legal in the country then clearly there could be offerings we could launch."

The Indian central bank had banned bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading in 2018, but the supreme court lifted the prohibitions in March 2020. However, the country still lacks regulatory clarity, as earlier this year a senior government official reportedly said India was preparing another strike at Bitcoin.

Paytm pioneered the digital payments industry in India and has since grown into a 10,000 people company. The firm has 337 million customers and serves 21.8 million merchants, per the interview.

Deora's claims come as his company prepares for India's biggest initial public offering (IPO) and is said to have received orders for more than ten times the amount of stock on offer, per the interview.

The alleged uncertainties surrounding Bitcoin in India haven't stopped local exchange Unocoin from allowing their users to purchase everyday consumer items with BTC. In August, it was reported Unocoin would provide its customers with voucher options for spending their bitcoin at local merchant stores.

7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021
Regulation - India May Legalize Bitcoin Under “Strong” Rules
Business

India May Legalize Bitcoin Under “Strong” Rules

Dec 27, 2018
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Unocoin Will Allow Indians To Purchase Everyday Products With Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Culture

The Rush To Own India’s Bitcoin Market Is Back On

Oct 20, 2020
Regulation - As India Goes Cashless
Business

As India Goes Cashless, Both E-Money Stocks and Bitcoin Benefit

Jan 11, 2017
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Business

Paraguayan Congressman Would Make Bitcoin Legal Tender If Elected President

Sep 17, 2021
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Jul 6, 2021
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
After months of speculative reports, official recommendations for crypto regulations have arrived in India.
Business

India Set To Propose Bitcoin Ban

Mar 15, 2021
Verifone-Engage-Family-Master-File-Final
Business

U.S. Verifone Merchants To Accept Bitcoin As Payment

Sep 28, 2021
The Bitcoin Machine cover 1
Business

Umbrel To Offer Plug-And-Play Bitcoin Node Server

Sep 29, 2021
The online banking platform Cashaa has enabled fiat deposits so that those in India can purchase bitcoin using the Indian rupee.
Markets

Cashaa Rolls Out Bitcoin Purchasing Option for India

Oct 24, 2019
Blockchain - A "Law-Abiding" Blockchain Alternative for India’s Financial Exchanges
Business

A "Law-Abiding" Blockchain Alternative for India’s Financial Exchanges

Apr 10, 2018
Op-ed - ePaisa Brings Bitcoin Payments to Merchants Across India
Technical

ePaisa Brings Bitcoin Payments to Merchants Across India

Nov 19, 2015
Title 31 IRS notices
Markets

Infrastructure Bill Seeks To Obligate People To Report Bitcoin Payments Of Over $10,000 To The IRS

Sep 20, 2021