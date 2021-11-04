Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
LABITCONF 2021 Bitcoin Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador
LABITCONF 2021 Bitcoin Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

The Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference is set to be hosted in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 15–20, 2021.
The Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference is set to be hosted in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 15–20, 2021.

The Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF) is coming to San Salvador, El Salvador, where their event is set to bring together many of the smartest minds in the Bitcoin industry, as well as local entrepreneurs, for a special Bitcoin event. And being located in the only country in the world where bitcoin is legal tender, they couldn't have picked a better place.

The event, which is set for November 15–20, 2021, is going to feature many speakers that are sure to get Bitcoiners hyped such as keynote speakers Max Keiser, Casa’s Jameson Lopp, Stephan Livera, and Anita Posch. This nonprofit event, organized by Bitcoin Iberoamérica Foundation, is in its ninth year running and aims to help individuals all over Latin America improve their financial freedom and sovereignty through the benefits of Bitcoin.

“We all fear what we don’t understand,” said Rodolfo Andragnes, founder of LABITCONF. “To overcome widespread fears of bitcoin and blockchain technology, we’re creating a space where anyone who wants to explore the future of bitcoin across Latin America can engage with bitcoin specialists and entrepreneurs, as well as local governments about what bitcoin could mean for the region.”

Conference attendees will have plenty of exciting things occupying their time such as attending a hybrid hackathon, Q and A sessions about how bitcoin is playing out in El Salvador, talk with local and international attorneys and accountants about starting or expanding businesses, see ancillary art, listen to music and more. With all the opportunities this event offers, they are “aiming to inspire a generation of leaders in Latin America’s burgeoning blockchain space.”

Disclosure: Bitcoin Magazine is proud to be a partner for this event!

