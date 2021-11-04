Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Ben Askren: The Center Cannot Hold

Interview Description: In this episode of The Center Cannot Hold, host Alex McShane is joined by the legendary wrestler and MMA fighter Ben Askren. They discuss Ben's journey down the Bitcoin rabbit hole, from when he was first told about it, through his speculation and losses in other cryptocurrencies, to today, when Ben has his very own show about Bitcoin and crypto. The pair discuss why Ben believes Bitcoin is the future of money, the problem with government overreach, the protections that Bitcoin offers, and the fact that no one can take your Bitcoin from you and why that makes it so special. 

“I use Bitcoin to free myself from the dictatorships around me.” 

"My Bitcoin is not confiscatable."

"How are you going to take my Bitcoin? You can't!"

"I lost my bitcoins in a boating accident."

