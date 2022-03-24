Skip to main content
Exxon Is Mining Bitcoin With Excess Gas: Report
News

Exxon Is Mining Bitcoin With Excess Gas: Report

The fourth-largest oil company in the world is now considering taking its gas-to-bitcoin pilot to four countries.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The fourth-largest oil company in the world is now considering taking its gas-to-bitcoin pilot to four countries.

The largest U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil is considering expanding its North Dakota bitcoin mining pilot program to further reduce the volume of natural gas it routinely burns off or flares into the atmosphere, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

People familiar with the matter told the news outlet that the oil giant has an agreement with Crusoe Energy Systems to redirect gas that would otherwise be wasted from an oil well pad to mobile bitcoin mines. The report said the pilot project launched in January 2021 in North Dakota’s Bakken and expanded in July; now, it consumes up to 18 million cubic feet of gas per month that Exxon couldn’t otherwise monetize.

Exxon is now considering similar pilot projects in Alaska, the Qua Iboe Terminal in Nigeria, Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale field, Guyana and Germany, one of the people told Bloomberg.

“We continuously evaluate emerging technologies aimed at reducing flaring volumes across our operations,” spokeswoman Sarah Nordin told Bloomberg. She declined to comment on “rumors and speculations regarding the pilot project.”

Bitcoin mining enables oil producers to sell gas they accidentally find while drilling for oil, not only bringing more profits to those companies but also contributing to the environment as such energy source is commonly wasted due to a lack of nearby pipelines.

Denver-based Crusoe helps those companies capture otherwise wasted surplus gas from their energy production, convert it into electricity, and use it to power data centers and bitcoin mining operations. The firm estimates that bitcoin mining allows carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions to be reduced by over 60% compared to routine flaring.

President of environmental shareholder-activist group As You Sow, Danielle Fugere, told Bloomberg that these pilots are a positive step for Exxon to find a use for its excess gas. “It is creating use of what would be otherwise wasted,” she said.

Oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips last month spun up similar operations also in Bakken, North Dakota, to sell excess natural gas to a bitcoin mining farm operated by a third party.

Bakken houses one of the largest deposits of oil and natural gas in the U.S., a phenomenon that led to the “Bakken oil boom” that made the state of North Dakota the second leading oil-producing state in the country, behind only Texas, according to the Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center.

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

ConocoPhillips Is Selling Extra Gas To Bitcoin Miners

By NamciosFeb 15, 2022
News
- Oil Field Alchemy: How Bitcoin Can Turn Waste
Business

Utah Oil Producer Is Using Otherwise Wasted Gas To Mine Bitcoin

By NamciosJul 27, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Core Scientific Mined Over 1K Bitcoin For The Second Month In A Row

By NamciosFeb 8, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Is Open To Selling Natural Gas For Bitcoin

By Namcios5 hours ago
News
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
News
mining
Business

Former SC Gov Candidate Is Mining Bitcoin

By NamciosDec 15, 2021
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

By NamciosJan 19, 2022
News
Some members of the U.S. Congress in the United States support Bitcoin.
Industry Events

First U.S. House Hearing On Bitcoin Mining Shows Misunderstandings

By NamciosJan 20, 2022
News
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Business

Bitcoin Supports U.S. National Security Objectives: Report

By NamciosMar 8, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Crusoe Energy Seeking Loan To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

By NamciosJul 27, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

By NamciosFeb 4, 2022
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Kicks Off 2022 With $25M Bitcoin Buy

By NamciosFeb 1, 2022
News
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

By NamciosJan 11, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News