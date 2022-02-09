Skip to main content
Compute North Raises $385M In Capital Growth Round
News

Compute North Raises $385M In Capital Growth Round

The growth round comprises $85 million in a series C equity closing and $300 million in debt financing.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The growth round comprises $85 million in a series C equity closing and $300 million in debt financing.

Computing infrastructure provider Compute North closed its next growth capital round of $385 million, comprising $85 million in a series C equity closing and $300 million in debt financing, the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Energy and commodity trading company Mercuria and leading sustainable infrastructure platform Generate Capital co-led Compute North’s series C financing round. National Grid Partners, the venture investment and innovation arm of energy company National Grid, also participated in the round.

Financial services and investment management firm Galaxy Digital Partners LLC advised Compute North in its $300 million debt financing deal from Generate Capital, which seeks to empower the company to pursue new projects, including the continued development of new data centers and expanding capacity for further growth.

“Data centers are a growing part of energy demand and we’re excited to invest with Compute North to build digital infrastructure that can operate sustainably and efficiently while complementing a more resilient grid,” Andrew Marino, senior managing director and head of corporate private equity at Generate, said in a statement.

Compute North’s data center design allows it to throttle power demand as needed so its facilities can provide better stability to local grids onboarding more renewable energy sources.

Compute North last year formed multiple partnerships with public bitcoin miners after it secured $25 million in debt financing and equity in February to accommodate growing demand for its data and colocation services. It helped Nasdaq-listed Bit Digital expand its operations in North America in April; formed an agreement with Marathon Digital Holdings to house 70,000 of the miner’s machines in May, which was later expanded to accommodate 30,000 extra rigs, and in October teamed up with Atlas Mining.

Compute North said it keeps expanding its footprint in North America with the development of new facilities in Nebraska, North Carolina, and Texas as it works “to accelerate the energy transition and evolve the data center market.”

seed-announcement-bitcoinmagazine-01
Business

Bitcoin Company Voltage Raises $6M In Seed Round

Jan 20, 2022
News
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Compute North Supports Nebraska’s Storm Restoration Efforts With Energy Curtailment

Dec 17, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Feb 11, 2021
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Compute North Announces Nebraska Colocation Center for Bitcoin Mining

Nov 21, 2019
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Satoshi Energy Raises 60 BTC To Power Bitcoin With Renewable Energy

Jan 24, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

SoftBank-Backed Brazilian Bitcoin Exchange Raises $50 Million In Extension Round

Nov 30, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Expands Compute North Hosting Deal To Over 100,000 Rigs

Dec 1, 2021
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Apr 21, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

Feb 4, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
mining
Business

Compute North And Atlas Mining Partner Up To Expand Their US Operations

Oct 19, 2021
Investing - NASDAQ Reportedly Looking Into Bitcoin Futures Despite Bear Market
Business

Swan Bitcoin Raises $6 Million, Aims To List On Nasdaq By 2024

Nov 22, 2021
Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Jun 4, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compute North To Host 70,000 Marathon Bitcoin Miners At Texas Data Center

May 24, 2021
Mining - Bitfury Secures $80M in Private Funding Round
Business

Bitfury Secures $80M in Private Funding Round

Nov 6, 2018