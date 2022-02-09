Skip to main content
How Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Rose In January
Deep Dive

How Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Rose In January

January was the largest month for bitcoin exchange outflows since September 2021.

January was the largest month for bitcoin exchange outflows since September 2021.

As we’ve discussed in previous Daily Dives, March 2020 was a significant catalyst and turning point for bitcoin. We can see that in the behavior of exchange balances which have shown consistent net outflow over the last two years.

The two most recent periods of significant inflows were right before both 2021 bitcoin local price tops. These tops in April and November coincided with the previous month showing net exchange inflows of bitcoin in both March and October.

January was the largest outflow month since September 2021. Keeping an eye on exchange flow dynamics can help us track demand sentiment and when that is fundamentally changing for market participants.

January was the largest month for bitcoin exchange outflows since September 2021.

Source: Glassnode

The 90-day cumulative exchange flow has consistently moved with price over the last year. In the chart below, the right-hand side axis is reversed to show how a decreasing net exchange flow correlates with a rising price and vice versa. 

What we’ve seen in January is a turning point in the 90-day cumulative netflow with more bitcoin flowing out of exchanges. This signals increased buying demand over the last month and we’ve seen bitcoin price follow suit over the last few days. This is happening while we’re also seeing accumulation trends in long-term holders and whales over the last few weeks.

January was the largest month for bitcoin exchange outflows since September 2021.

Source: Glassnode

Looking at the 30-day change in exchange balances, we’ve seen a strong deceleration over the last two weeks. 

January was the largest month for bitcoin exchange outflows since September 2021.

Source: Glassnode

Another way to view exchange volume dynamics is to look at the net exchange flow relative to estimates for adjusted supply. Adjusted supply removes coins that haven’t moved in seven years which is an assumption to account for Satoshi’s coins and lost coins. Current adjusted supply is approximately 15.58 million bitcoin, 82.2% of the circulating supply. 

A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Are At Three-Year Lows

Nov 19, 2021
The Thailand subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange company Huobi Group has received one of the first digital asset licenses in the country.
Markets

Huobi Drives Exchange Bitcoin Balances Even Lower

Dec 21, 2021
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits Three-Year Low

Dec 9, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

Jan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

Jan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Bitcoin's Derivative Market Bulls Have Vanished

Jan 28, 2022
Deep Dive
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

Jan 19, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

Jan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Hits Record Low

Jan 20, 2022
Deep Dive
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Markets

Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Continues To Hit Multi-Years Highs

Dec 23, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

With This Month Set For Peak Inflation, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

Jan 13, 2022
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

Nov 17, 2021