Skip to main content
Bitcoin Design Guide v2 Launches With Focus on Lightning
News

Bitcoin Design Guide v2 Launches With Focus on Lightning

The Bitcoin Design Community will discuss the project’s second version in a Twitter space on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Bitcoin Design Community will discuss the project’s second version in a Twitter space on Wednesday.

The Bitcoin Design Community launched the second version of the Bitcoin Design Guide, an open resource aimed at helping product designers and developers build more user-focused Bitcoin applications, according to a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The guide’s first version, launched last year in June, brought together principles for non-custodial Bitcoin products and provided demonstrations and techniques for helping users self-custody their bitcoin.

Now, the second version spins the guide’s focus onto the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution for faster and cheaper payments, in an attempt to help developers and designers build mobile-first, non-custodial lightning wallets with the best possible user experience in mind.

Screen Shot 2022-02-08 at 3.02.27 PM

“Today, Lightning is advanced. However, most users may begin their bitcoin journey with a Lightning wallet in the future,” the statement said. “Lightning will cater to this majority with faster settlement speed, lower fees, and more user-friendly payment formats than on-chain. Version 2 of the Guide focuses on building these types of non-custodial Lightning products that people will come to rely on in the future.”

The Bitcoin Design Community, an open group of over 2,400 product designers, developers, and creatives that started as a Spiral initiative in the summer of 2020 to solve bitcoin design challenges, will host a Twitter space on Wednesday to discuss the launch of the Bitcoin Design Guide’s new version.

Version 2 isn’t the guide’s last iteration, as the Design Community is expected to continue to both maintain and update it, according to the statement. However, future updates will most likely be smaller, more focused revisions that improve specific areas. They may include improvements in product focus sections, better navigation in the guide’s structure, and greater accessibility for bitcoin wallets to cater to a broader set of users, the statement said.

The Design Community is always open to new contributors who want to help improve the Bitcoin user experience. Those interested in helping with the project can learn more about how to get involved on the Bitcoin Design website.

IMG_1644 (1)
Business

Bitcoin Node Maker nodl Launches Lightning-Only Product

Dec 1, 2021
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitcoin Payroll Provider Bitwage Launches New Platform

Jan 26, 2022
News
basketball-iso
Business

Lebron James To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Education Program

Jan 28, 2022
News
jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Spiral Announces The Lightning Dev Kit

Dec 6, 2021
NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Business

Bitcoin Art Collection Launched To Support Aarika Rhodes’ Campaign

Feb 4, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

Jan 11, 2022
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Feb 7, 2022
News
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

Jan 12, 2022
News
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News
Sparkswap now features a desktop application with a first-of-its-kind killer feature: purchases that deposit bitcoin directly into Lightning wallets.
Business

CardCoins Users Can Now Top Up Their Lightning Wallets With Cash

Dec 15, 2021
Project+9+-+Vision.001 (1)
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Accept Bitcoin Through OpenNode

Jan 26, 2022
News
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Business

Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches

Jan 12, 2022
News
Review - Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges
Business

Customers Can Now Verify Kraken’s Bitcoin Reserves

Feb 3, 2022
News