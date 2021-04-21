Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Bit Digital will be colocating in Compute North facilities to leverage its renewable-energy-focused design for bitcoin mining.
Author:
Publish date:
Bit Digital will be colocating in Compute North facilities to leverage its renewable-energy-focused design for bitcoin mining.

Bit Digital, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies in North America by hash rate, is expanding its operations by colocating in Compute North facilities, adding an additional 40 megawatts of hashing power with 13,000 new ASIC miners to its arsenal, according to a press release.

Nasdaq-listed Bit Digital (BTBT), headquartered in New York, positioned the partnership as one that ups its ability to meet increasing demand from investors for sustainable bitcoin mining.

“The move accelerates Bit Digital's expansion strategy in North America, and highlights its focus on sustainability,” per the release.

Compute North, a data center and bitcoin mining giant headquartered in Minnesota, with operations in Texas, South Dakota, and Nebraska, recently expanded with the help of Foundry Digital. It uses a data center design that lets it throttle power demand at each of its facilities as needed so it can offer better stability as local power grids onboard more renewable energy sources.

“Compute North serves an important role in providing low-cost computing for customers like Bit Digital, while filling an important need for our energy partners,” said Compute North founder and chairman PJ Lee in the release.

Compute North’s (and now Bit Digital’s) approach is to establish a facility that serves as a counterpart to renewable energy use. If wind or solar are not available, the company can switch to other power sources.During the recent ice storms in Texas, for instance, some miners were able to send energy directly to the grid to compensate for damage to wind and solar installations.

Bit Digital is seeing a sea change coming to the mining industry as investment firms set up committees to vet for sustainability and companies like Square promote and support miners in integrating green energy technologies.

“On the energy supply side, we are evaluating new renewable sources to complement our existing renewables-based mining,” Bit Digital CEO Bryan Bullett said in the release. “On the demand side, we are embracing demand response programs like Compute North’s. We refer to this as ‘Mining 2.0’ – a multi-pronged strategy to activate our ability to dynamically manage power usage, both to manage costs, and to accelerate adoption of renewable energy sources for mining, and for the grid generally.”

The amalgamation of Bit Digital and Compute North’s mining equipment is expected to be completed this summer.

Bitmain and Canaan have launched new bitcoin mining devices, delivering higher hash rates at lower energy costs, in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
Business

Compute North, Foundry Digital Partner To Bring More Bitcoin Mining To North America

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Compute North Announces Nebraska Colocation Center for Bitcoin Mining

North America is becoming an increasingly popular home for bitcoin mining operations, from Georgia to Alberta. Here’s a look at the new expansions.
Business

Bitcoin Mining in North America: A New Gold Rush in the New World

North America
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America Part Two: Seeking Stranded Energy

Plouton Mining has raised $1 million for a proposed sustainable, solar-powered bitcoin mining complex in California’s Mojave Desert.
Business

Mojave, California Could Be the Home of Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

NA-mining-map2021-thumbnail
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America

With 4.3 million bitcoin mining machines running on the network, Whatsminer’s founder predicts the Bitcoin hash rate will reach 120 exahashes by the end of 2019.
Business

Hut 8 Partners With Foundry Digital To Secure 475 PH/s In Bitcoin Mining Capacity

As more groups work to contribute Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America, industry-focused financial services providers are critical.
Business

How Industry Financial Services Are Buoying North American Bitcoin Mining

Mining - Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses
Business

As Bitcoin Mining Revenue Hits All-Time Highs, Access To ASICs Is Key

Though China still dominates the bitcoin mining industry, operations are relocating or starting up in locales all over the world.
Business

Beyond China and North America: The Decentralization of Bitcoin Mining

Mining - As Supply Exceeds Demand
Business

Chinese Listed Companies and Bitcoin Mining: Partner or Predator?

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Business

Riot Acquires Whinstone With Intent On Operating North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

How Large-Scale Bitcoin Mining Is Driving Clean Energy Innovation

Crypto Mining
Business

Seetee Partners With Blockstream For Bitcoin Mining Development