September 21, 2021
$80 Billion Brazilian Investment Bank Launches Bitcoin and Crypto Trading App

$80 Billion Brazilian Investment Bank Launches Bitcoin and Crypto Trading App

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual becomes first large financial institution in Brazil to enable customers to make direct investments in Bitcoin.
Author:
Publish date:
Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual becomes first large financial institution in Brazil to enable customers to make direct investments in Bitcoin.

Large Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has announced the launch of a new platform enabling customers to make direct investments in Bitcoin, making it the first large financial institution in Brazil to offer direct Bitcoin exposure.

The bank’s Mynt platform allows users to purchase Bitcoin. BTG Pactual CEO, Roberto Sallouti, described Mynt's creation as being in response to a high demand from customers who wanted to trade in Bitcoin and crypto, Exame reported.

Sallouti added that Mynt will also host education content designed to teach new users about Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, stating: “As a new asset class, we will also have content to educate and inform our customers about these assets and the technology.”

Mynt’s launch makes BTG Pactual the first major Brazilian financial institution to allow its customers to “participate directly” in the Bitcoin and crypto asset markets, According to Exame, a local news outlet.

Andre Porthilo, BTG Pactual’s head of digital assets, stated that the bank is regulated by both the Brazilian Securities Commission and local central banks and this will lend credibility to the country’s growing Bitcoin and crypto sector.

It is unknown whether BTG Pactual will support Bitcoin withdrawals or whether their Bitcoin product is a strike-price matching derivative. The bank’s Mynt application is, however, likely to introduce and provide easy access to Bitcoin for traditional conservative investors and bank users.

The cause for concern for many Bitcoiners lies in the fact that Mynt is simultaneously pushing tokenized securities, and failing to differentiate between Bitcoin and crypto on their platform. Notably, in 2019 BTG Pactual issued its own real estate-back security token “ReitBZ”, which has a minimum investment threshold of $500.

The bank has a history of precedent setting in Brazil. In April of 2021, BTG Pactual also became the first Brazilian investment bank to launch a Bitcoin and crypto fund. 

trade_promo
Business

$18 Billion Investment Firm Launches App Allowing Tax-Free Bitcoin Investing

vast
Business

Vast Becomes First Chartered US Bank to Offer Bitcoin Buying And Custody

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Markets

First U.S. Bitcoin Mutual Fund Launched By $60 Billion Fund Manager

The new mobile app from German bitcoin banking service Bitwala lets users set up bank accounts tied directly to bitcoin funds from their smartphones.
Business

Bitwala Launches Mobile App for Bitcoin Banking

- Black Christmas as Brazilian Bitcoin Exchange Loses Founder in a Car Crash
Markets

Black Christmas as Brazilian Bitcoin Exchange Loses Founder in a Car Crash

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Banking Giant BBVA Launches Bitcoin Trading, Custody Services In Switzerland

UI
Business

$500 Billion German Union Investment To Add Bitcoin Exposure

Op-ed - Brazilian Magazine SUPER Embraces Bitcoin
Business

Brazilian Magazine SUPER Embraces Bitcoin

IMG_6272
Culture

Cuba To Recognize And Regulate Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Markets

Survey: 48% Of Brazilians Want To Make Bitcoin A Legal Currency

landscapes-laos-bike-tour-2
Culture

Asian Nation Laos to Legalize Bitcoin Mining And Trading

607d3d54-ea14-4822-836f-04c21babbdc0
Business

Banking Giant Citigroup Filed To Trade Bitcoin Futures

IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 5,050 More Bitcoin As Total Investment Exceeds $3.1 Billion

Bitcoin betting site Sportsbet.io has sponsored placement of the Bitcoin logo on Watford F.C.’s Premier League uniforms.
Business

Mercado Bitcoin Is The New Sponsor Of Brazilian Football Club Corinthians